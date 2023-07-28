Fatal COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis: has Hulscher et al. added to the evidence of the devastation from the mRNA technology based COVID gene vaccine injections? Yes, & people like Weissman, Sahin,
kariko, Bourla, Bancel, Malone, Francis Collins, Fauci etc. must be questioned and examined properly for once, under oath...see this fine paper with Hodkinson, McCullough, Malhotra etc. on title
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202307.1198/v1
‘Background: COVID-19 vaccines have been linked to myocarditis which in some circumstances can be fatal. This systematic review aims to investigate potential causal links between COVID-19 vaccines and death from myocarditis using post-mortem analysis.
Methods: We performed a systematic review of all published autopsy reports involving COVID-19 vaccination-related myocarditis through July 3rd, 2023. All autopsy studies that include COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis as a possible cause of death were included, without imposing any additional restrictions. Causality in each case was determined by three independent reviewers with cardiac pathology experience and expertise.
Results: We initially identified 1,691 studies and, after screening for our inclusion criteria, included 14 papers that contained 28 autopsy cases. The cardiovascular system was the only organ system affected in 26 cases. In 2 cases, myocarditis was characterized as a consequence from multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS). The mean and median number of days from last COVID-19 vaccination until death was 6.2 and 3 days, respectively. Most of the deaths occurred within a week from the last injection. We established that all 28 deaths were causally linked to COVID-19 vaccination by independent adjudication.
Conclusions: The temporal relationship, internal and external consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis, its pathobiological mechanisms and related excess death, complemented with autopsy confirmation, independent adjudication, and application of the Bradford Hill criteria to the overall epidemiology of vaccine myocarditis, suggests there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death from suspected myocarditis in cases where sudden, unexpected death has occurred in a vaccinated person. Urgent investigation is required for the purpose of risk stratification and mitigation in order to reduce the population occurrence of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis.’
Robert Malone just said there was no mRNA in the shots.
As per calculations by Jean-Michel Claverie (full professor of Genomics and Bioinformatics at the School of Medicine of Aix-Marseille University)
Vaccination puts 13 trillion mRNA spikes in 35 trillion body cells
https://tkp.at/2022/05/06/impfung-bringt-13-billionen-mrna-spikes-in-35-billionen-koerperzellen/