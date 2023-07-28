Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Hannahlehigh
Jul 28, 2023

Robert Malone just said there was no mRNA in the shots.

Sounds Like Nonsense
Jul 28, 2023

As per calculations by Jean-Michel Claverie (full professor of Genomics and Bioinformatics at the School of Medicine of Aix-Marseille University)

Vaccination puts 13 trillion mRNA spikes in 35 trillion body cells

https://tkp.at/2022/05/06/impfung-bringt-13-billionen-mrna-spikes-in-35-billionen-koerperzellen/

