Fauci said what in NEJM about COVID being like a seasonal flu? "This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza"
Remember that study? I guess not as it was quickly buried but Fauci was correct then yet behaved in the opposite with his lockdown lunacy and mask and vaccine mandates
February 2020. Did you see that? lockdowns did not happen yet.
SOURCE:
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
The only news I want to hear about Dr. Fraudci is to learn about his public execution.
This was one of the first papers I read back in March 2020 and was the foundation of my cynicism towards the whole thing.