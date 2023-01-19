Fazlollahi et al.: "Cardiac complications following mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: A systematic review of case reports and case series"; the plot thickens
Sixty-nine studies, including 43 case reports & 26 case series, were included; a review of only case reports & case series is a limitation of this examination yet the findings are potent & informative
SOURCE:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34921468/
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘Myocarditis/myopericarditis and pericarditis were the most common adverse events among the 243 reported cardiac complications, post mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.
Males with a median age of 21 years had the highest frequency of myocarditis.
Almost three quarters (74.4%) of cases with myocarditis had received the BNT162b2 (Pfizer) vaccine and 87.7% had received the second dose of the vaccine.
Chest pain (96.1%) and fever (38.2%) were the most common presentations. CK-MB, troponin, and NT-proBNP were elevated in 100%, 99.5% and 78.3% of subjects, respectively.
ST-segment abnormality was the most common electrocardiogram feature.
Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, which is the gold-standard approach for diagnosing myocarditis, was abnormal in all patients diagnosed with myocarditis.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs were the most prescribed medication for the management of myocarditis.
Apart from inflammatory conditions, some rare cases of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, myocardial infarction, myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary arteries, and isolated tachycardia were also reported following immunization with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
Myocarditis was the most commonly reported adverse cardiac event associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which presented as chest pain with a rise in cardiac biomarkers. Further large-scale observational studies are recommended.’
I am proud to announce my affiliation with The Wellness Company. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with great all natural supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system and purchase a membership with the The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There is NO benefit to these jabs! None!
I tried to tell him to not get it, mainly bec it hadn’t been tested long enough and he already got it from me. He was afraid due to his respiratory issues he had struggled with after his injury becoming a quadriplegic. The pneumonia and flu ones he got each year did seem to help. He also had asthma. I didn’t know anything about all these symptoms know until now. Oh how I wish I could go back in time! I miss him so very much! We were a team! So Grateful for the 17 years of marriage and so thankful to have been loved fiercely and yet so gently! I will never have another one like him not do I want to!