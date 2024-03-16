Feces filth scum puke vomitus illegal from Haiti Biden flew into the US secretly now accused of raping a 15-year old American...what do we do? I say hang him high! Shut the fcuk*ng border down! Shut
it, close the fcuking border for 10 years, no more! & Trump first hour must DEPORT every illegal in the last 30 years, find them, man, woman, child, DEPORT them; Biden flew this illegal beast in
"Biden flew this illegal dirtbag into our Country,"
You brought this beast in illegally and flew him in secretly and he raped and suffered a disabled girl? This bitch must be beaten badly and then hung. By her parents. But let the courts handle him first to declare he did rape her, then the courts must hand him over to the family and the public.
I will if courts agree, put him to death by firing squad or hanging…he has lost his right to live in a civil society. It is now we need Sharia law, for situations like this, I agree with the muslim sharia.
Close the US borders now, no more, for 10 years. Even with Canada. Close it. We match madness with madness. Get every illegal under Obama, Biden, Bush, even Trump, deport them. If you are American born, and can prove it with a legal birth certificate or passport, and you did not rape, murder, or are a pedophile, then you must be allowed back into America. Other than that, do not let any back into America.
When it comes to raping kids, I don't care what anyone else says. The criminal needs to die. Studies on pedophiles show there's no cure for "their condition". Many, while still in prison, admit that they will rape children again once they get out. The threat can only be ended by death.
— A L L ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS M U S T CEASE/ EXIT/ PAY/ GETMO ….. !!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!