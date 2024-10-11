& money & camera & books! You point to me something of value any such movement as well as the MeToo movement has done for women! Moreover, the feminist movement did massive damage to women e.g. remember the Duke University Lacrosse team false rape racist case? It was a hoax. All of it. These social justice warriors & ‘instant coffee’ feminists destroyed the lives of the male players and men yet failed to apologize. Yet let me stay where they fail to act when there is NEED to act. And due to politics and money, they, those so called ‘feminist’ women are sellouts money whores, fame whores. Again, where is the MeToo, the western feminists, where are they when muslim women are brutalized daily? Oh, you afraid you can’t ask for donor money there if you stand up against that brutality? Real brutality. What about Hindu women suffering at the yoke of the devastating male dominated caste system, beaten by the males in their lives? Their own family members? What about the Jewish women still held captive by Hamas, raped daily? Is it because you are afraid of going after the Arab males? Palestinians? The Hamas terrorists? Why are Jewish women relegated to ‘nothing’? Yet it is the Jewish female who shows you what a real ‘feminist’ strong woman is as she as a child enters the military to defend her land. I know some personally as met and spoke to them, and when you talk to them, you learn that their defense of motherland is real.

Feminism was supposed to ‘do the work’ others failed to do to help women. And it was NOT just about getting ‘paid’. But feminism FAILED!

Ask a modern western American so called ‘feminist’ if she would strap on a gun and walk the post and defend America like the Israeli young girl? She would laugh at you. The Jewish female who must serve in her military is the closest to a feminist I can think of.

So, you western ‘feminists’, if you defend the Jewish women, you would be regarded as pro-Israel, so you are quiet? So, you want to play both ends of the stick, but you are straddling a fence with no saddle. You are doing more damage.

If you are a true feminist, you would stand up for what is wrong. You are not and thus are not, never were, ‘feminists. You were only interested in making a name for yourselves. Interviewed by everyone and even your dog, for popularity.

The feminist movement never existed IMO, and in reality, it has harmed women. Yes, we moved to legal equity, but social ‘cultural’ equity has failed. This is my opinion. One could argue that we felt that women in higher positions could engender and force the social and cultural changes we desperately needed, wanted. Yet on balance, even when women do get into the positions of power and influence, they function to maintain the ongoing status quo. The seem to forget.

And to be honest even if it were credible, I see no need for a real ‘feminist’; for a woman, strong as she is, and capable, can handle her own business.

After standing by as Israeli women are held captive and raped by Hamas, after rewarding this filthy dictum that Israeli women are ‘lesser’, so ‘lesser’ that not one western feminist would utter a word in defense of her, then the feminist movement delivered the final nail in its coffin. It is dead. It has failed to fix the plight of women as they still remain the ‘other’ gender (where access to ‘paid’ work is the measure of success, wrongfully) and stood by for political and money and fame etc. reasons as Arab, Hindu, Israeli, even Afghanistan women, under the dehumanizing yoke of the Taliban, even Christian women are brutalized GLOBALLY and especially in the west, in USA, Canada, UK, Europe etc., least they offend. It is the ‘ssshhhh’ season among modern day feminists. Many women cannot even sit on their front verandas and even in the west…you walk by and it ‘looks’ like happiness, but you do not know the appalling oppression many women live under. In this ‘west’. Some even pretend to be feminists yet live, in some sense, ‘accept’ oppressed lives themselves.

Devastatingly.

A complete failure! The feminist movement. It is actually a joke.

