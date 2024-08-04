Fight We Will Mr. President…Fight We Will!

July 13, 2024, history unfolded in Butler, Pennsylvania. Darkness…evil reared its ugly head and The People’s President, our warrior 45, was shot. In true fashion, like the warrior he is, 45 arose, clenched his fist and mouthed, “Fight, Fight”! This is the single moment in time that marks the great awakening of the sleeping giant. The awakening of We the people. Genesis 50:20, “But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good”.

Yes, my fellow Americans; the time has come...in truth, it’s long overdue. Eyes wide open now. We the people must wage our fight…our battle… on November 5th at the polls. Every. Single. One. Of. Us. We must fight for our children…our families. We must fight for our democracy. We must fight for our future. We must fight for America. We must vote for Donald J. Trump! Why? Because Donald J. Trump remains the ONLY option, and we can argue now that America may not survive 4 more years of an Obama-Harris-Biden administration.

With tears in my eyes, like many of you, I send a prayer up this evening for 45 and all of America. He remains in danger. They are not done. Yet on July 13th, we witnessed something phenomenal being unveiled before our eyes. In the midst of great evil, good stepped in…something spiritual happened. A miracle. 45 did not stand alone at that podium on stage. 45 had something far greater than luck by his side. 45 had an angel by his side, indeed.

Our warrior 45 will rise like a phoenix from the ashes…a symbol of our hope and our future of better things to come. Perhaps 45 was created for such a time as this. Perhaps we were all created for such a time as this. No one is perfect yet our 45 brings the type of strength and resolve needed. We must cover his sides and his back and let him wage for us. He is capable!

Godspeed 45. Godspeed to us all!