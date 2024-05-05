7)stop the COVID ‘LIABILITY PROTECTION’ under PREP ACT and make it retroactive that will allow us to take all government agencies, officials, vaccine makers, medical doctors etc. into courts to be sued

8)set up a victim compensation fund for all those hurt and lost lives due to COVID lockdowns, mRNA technology vaccines

9)set up proper tribunals to investigate and prosecute all those linked to the COVID fraud and the mRNA vaccines and set up tribunals that would carry out sentences if found to have caused harms or death e.g. imprisonment if guilty as well as hangings if guilty of causing death needlessly in a rapid manner

10)begin negotiations with house and senate to impeach all the crooked judges at all levels who make a mockery of the judicial system and jail those who did it knowingly

11)the alphabet health agencies CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, NIAID must be gutted, taken down to the studs, 5,000 fired top down and the physical agencies all relocated to Alcatraz, employees must take the ferry each day to work

12)Trump must move to shutter, close several US government agencies, department completely as many are worthless

13)end all aid, military or otherwise to Ukraine and make it a law that any future aid will be illegal

14)revamp the US military, take it to the studs, fire all military personnel who were placed there by Obama and Biden and bring back people to de-feminize the military and bring back real men (and women) with real testicles and once again make it the lethal deadliest fighting force the world will ever know

15)bring home all the US troops stationed overseas and put them on all America’s borders and let them work to protect America inside America; we must only use our troops if our national security is in play

16)end all foreign aid to all nations…ALL

17)re-establish a close relationship with Putin so we can get the help needed to once and for all put down radical jihadist islam

I would start with that.