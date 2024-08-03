For a widget, for a prosecutorial political win, Kamala Harris sent men to jail in California for murder that they never committed, to get glory! Dirty cops. A bogus eyewitness. Years in violent
prisons. And a liberal politician whose star keeps rising. What Kamala Harris did to these men was wrong! Her real record needs to be showcased. She is a radical communist leftist
Jamal Trulove Wants Kamala Harris to Talk About His Wrongful Conviction (vice.com)
Now awarded 13 million$ for the wrongful conviction.
Alexander MAGA news; a fake PCR created COVID non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Licensed to lie—just like that feckless Andrew Weissman that destroyed Arthur Anderson with his bogus indictments that cased the company to go out of business. The Supreme Court reversed it 8-0, but it was too late for the company to recover
There’s a PBS special that goes in-depth into her so called prosecutorial career or lack there of. Click this link: https://youtu.be/6veTMpW2Cag?si=Ir4H6Ik_RSFVrqlE