"Why It Does Matter..."

FRANKLIN O'KANU

FEB 10, 2024

“Anthony Fauci will go down in the Roman Overlord’s Hall of Fame. For the past 30 years, he has convinced the world about the reality of viruses, from HIV to the coronavirus pandemic. He has taken something invisible, something unproven, and convinced the world to not only believe in it but to invest in it, ensuring every citizen received this new petrochemical shot.”

Denis Rancourt

a leading figure in the community known for his data-driven research, made a startling announcement during an interview with

Steve Kirsch

, another prominent member of the truth movement. Rancourt stated that he could find no evidence to prove the existence of viruses. Shout out to

dpl

for capturing this1.

From Denis: “I’m not convinced that viruses exist.”

This bold statement has sparked intense debate and discussion as I have touched on myself in my article, Lies Not Discussed Within The Truth Community. Even though in the video you see Kirsch’s immediate shift of focus, the implications of Rancourt’s declaration cannot be ignored.

Contrary to the belief that such a topic is divisive, I argue that it is, in fact, liberating and unifying. It shatters illusions and exposes the fallacies upon which entire industries have been built. This article will delve into the significance of Rancor’s proclamation, its implications, and why many find it difficult to abandon long-held narratives.

PS: My book delves into the world of industrial illusions, exposing how these smoke and mirrors have shaped our society and how we can break free from them.

So, please sit back and relax as we embark on this enlightening journey. It promises to be an engaging read.

Denis Rancourt: The Man Behind the Statement

To fully appreciate the gravity of Rancourt’s statement, it’s essential to understand who he is. Denis Rancourt, a former professor of physics at the University of Ottawa, is a respected figure in the academic truth community. His research, particularly his paper asserting that there was no pandemic2, has been influential in shaping public discourse.

Rancourt’s paper, which meticulously analyzes data to argue that the pandemic was not novel, is highly recommended for its insightful conclusions. It suggests that the situation would have remained unchanged if no measures had been taken. This perspective is echoed in my previous article, which discusses how specific policies, such as the use of ventilators, led to millions of deaths.

Rancourt’s work also highlights the need to consider other factors that could manifest as viral illnesses. He suggests that vaccine manufacturers were aware of these factors, a topic I explore in my article on unspoken lies within the truth community.

Rancourt’s recent study, which estimates that COVID vaccines have resulted in 17 million deaths3, has been widely circulated and discussed, from gatekeepers to freedom fighters. The revelation that such a respected figure cannot find any evidence of the existence of viruses should have made headlines. However, it seems to have been largely overlooked.

With this understanding of Rancourt’s background and credibility, we can now delve into the implications of his work.

The Consequences of a World Without Viruses

The implications of Rancourt’s statement are profound and far-reaching. If, as he asserts, there is no evidence to support the existence of viruses, then we must reevaluate much of what we have been told and accepted as truth. This statement, if true, has significant consequences for our society.

Consider the events of the past few years. Lives were disrupted, livelihoods threatened, and jobs lost due to a threat that, according to Rancourt, myself, and others, does not exist. Experimental procedures were administered in the name of health for a non-existent threat. The real-world implications of holding onto false ideas are severe and have caused untold suffering.

I personally know a physician who lost their father because he was put on antiviral medication. If Rancourt’s statement holds, did we need to start that antiviral medication? Do we need antiviral medications at all? The same question applies to vaccines, especially as Steve Kirsch has shown that vaccines can cause autism4.

These are the implications of an industry built on pseudoscience. The term “virus” translates to “poison,” and what we are witnessing is a poisoning of the mind. As I discuss in my article, it is possible to manifest symptoms of an infection, a so-called viral infection, through psychological stress.

This leads us to the realization that entire industries built on virology are, in fact, treating nothing but stress. We are injecting potent petrochemicals into our bodies when we are merely stressed. This is a severe implication and underscores the importance of taking this topic seriously. The truth, as unsettling as it may be, must be confronted. The path to enlightenment begins with questioning what we have been led to believe, and this topic is a great place to start.

Brace yourselves, for we are just beginning to scratch the surface.

Author’s Note: Not to beat a dead horse, but this is the ethos of my book: shining the light on these pretty new (as in the last 200 years new) industries. By seeing reality in a new light, we’re more equipped to tackle reality.

Get The Book

The Role of Indoctrination in Upholding False Narratives

The issue at hand is not isolated but is one among many industries built on faulty narratives over the past two centuries. Our personal lives are deeply intertwined with these narratives. The question then arises: why do we cling to these narratives? The answer lies in indoctrination.

Education, a relatively new concept in human history, plays a significant role in this indoctrination. It’s only in the last hundred years that formal schooling as we know it has become commonplace. We need to understand this statement. Before the 1900s, public education did not exist. But what is the purpose of education? As I and many others argue, is it merely a tool for indoctrination, instilling ideas and philosophies that have no basis in reality?

There is a naivety that remains. Essentially, these perspectives that I propagate are nothing but grand theories and that education would never play a role as indoctrination. I invite you to read Bertrand Russell’s words from my article, “They Would Never.” Indoctrination aims to convince students, who ultimately become adults and part of society, that “snow is black.”

We’ve just discussed viruses, but the same scrutiny must be applied to our sciences and healthcare industry. From a pharmaceutical perspective, we are introducing petrochemicals into our bodies, yet we wonder why our health isn’t improving. These are the implications of such revelations to false narratives.

How could such a revelation be divisive? On the contrary, it is a unifying force, a catalyst for change.

Reality chattering change.

Get My Book!

The Path Forward: Embracing Truth and Rejecting Illusions

This is a significant revelation. Again, shoutout to Denis for his courage in stepping forward and stating, “I’ve looked at the evidence. There’s nothing here.” This sentiment has been echoed by many, including Dr. Tom Cowan, who first opened my eyes to this topic and the reality of our world.

When we truly see the world for what it is, we begin to understand why certain philosophies have been perpetuated to this day. Again, I remind my readers here that evolutionists know evolution is not factual, yet that is a philosophy they continue to push. These philosophies serve to shield us from the true nature of reality. This scenario is akin to Plato’s allegory of the cave, a game played for millennia.

History repeats itself, and if we wish to change its course, we must understand that history is a game. We need to learn the lessons of how societies are run. By doing so, we can recognize the patterns in our modern times and say, “NO.”

I discuss this in my article on the Federal Reserve. By understanding the spiritual aspects of reality, we can align ourselves with positive forces and steer clear of negative ones. Three years ago, I believed viruses were real. But a voice, an intuition, led me to see otherwise. This intuition begins with knowledge. As we learn more about the actual reality of our world, we gain what the Gnostics call gnosis. This divine spirit, this intuition, guides us on the right path.

This is the reality we can live, and it’s the reality that those in power don’t want us to live. The same dynamics that played out in the Roman Empire, where the minority controlled the majority, are happening today. As we prepare to watch the Super Bowl, a modern-day Roman circus, we must remember this.

Anthony Fauci will go down in the Roman Overlord’s Hall of Fame. For the past 30 years, he has convinced the world about the reality of viruses, from HIV to the coronavirus pandemic. He has taken something invisible, something unproven, and convinced the world to not only believe in it but to invest in it, ensuring every citizen received this new petrochemical shot. That is a Hall of Famer. But remember, that Hall of Famer is playing against us.

Once we become aware of this reality, we can start to prepare our lives and our reality so that we are in control. We can put up our defenses and walk with the divine spirit to ensure we stay out of harm’s way.

I hope you enjoyed this article.

Til next time, have a great day.

Ashe.

PS: If you think the existence of viruses is revolutionary, wait until you read my work on Flat Earth.

