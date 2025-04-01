From 140,000 illegals per month under Biden entering USA to now 7,000 month, a drop of 95%! Boom! Great move POTUS Trump, for this I give you praise for this is working! Keep it up, we want ZERO, '0'
However, we have now learnt that Maryland man deported sent to El Salvador in error to the MEGA prison, but the Justice department says CANNOT get him or bring him back? Abrego Garcia
Updated reporting is that Abrego Garcia is/was a MS-13 Mara Salvatrucha satanist brutal gang and had touches with immigration in US. I need to gather some more information, so this is developing, this Maryland story. If he was deported in error and an innocent man, law abiding and has family etc. then he must be brought back but if this guy was a MS-13 member, and committed crimes on US soil, leave him there. But be warned, you have to ensure that innocent people are not caught up in the deportations. I agree that criminal illegals are to be removed, have lost any compassion or openness. No doubt humanity and dignity is important. To be upheld. Yet yes, remove them, criminal illegals.
huge praise POTUS Trump for this border policy once done properly, yes, get them out
Can I get a job counting all the illegals entering the country? Who keeps trick of this? I have heard numbers that claim over 30 million illegals are in the country and then it's only 5-10 million.