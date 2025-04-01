Updated reporting is that Abrego Garcia is/was a MS-13 Mara Salvatrucha satanist brutal gang and had touches with immigration in US. I need to gather some more information, so this is developing, this Maryland story. If he was deported in error and an innocent man, law abiding and has family etc. then he must be brought back but if this guy was a MS-13 member, and committed crimes on US soil, leave him there. But be warned, you have to ensure that innocent people are not caught up in the deportations. I agree that criminal illegals are to be removed, have lost any compassion or openness. No doubt humanity and dignity is important. To be upheld. Yet yes, remove them, criminal illegals.