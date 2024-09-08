and we stand there…on watch, we walk the post…we stand guard…by the illions, armed to our teeth…attacking no one….we stand watch of our nation and border for Harris and Obama and Bush and Clinton and the cabal and the RINOs and democrats and republicans and the Speaker Mike Johnson and globalists and big business and big MEDIA et al. are fucking us sideways and we just can’t take it anymore…

Start here by the Ghost Writer:

“Fuck It”…in 47 seconds

I’m a “Yellowstone” fan. Probably has something to do with my horse-riding days, the cowboy hats and that twangy accent.

IF all the world is a stage, then here’s the script, just 47 seconds, where we take back America…when 45 becomes 47. Take a listen.

This scene is titled the “Fuck It Approach”:

(Normies) - “How do you plan on doing this?”

(Dr. Paul) - “Rip, have you figured out how to do this without all us getting trampled?”

(Ghostwriter) - “Best we came up with Sir is like ‘fuck it’. Ya know, let’s get up there as fast as we can and just chase them sons of bitches down the mountain”

(Dr. Paul) -“Fuck it?...that’s your plan too? Fuck it?”

(Awake Not Woke) - “It’s gonna be a shitshow no matter what we do. May as well do it fast, less time for things to go wrong.”

(Dr. Paul) - “Your logic is so flawed son…hell, it almost makes sense.”

(Normie) - “Great”

(Dr. Paul) - “Alright…fuck it!”

Saddle up boys and girls…the season finale to save America is fast approaching and we have just about reached the time where we just need to say “fuck it!”

Godspeed America…Godspeed!

