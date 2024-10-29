must dig deep and find that thing in each of us to collaborate!”

‘GEEZ!

After reading Doc’s stack “I don’t think Harris is a communist” and the 280+ comments I have one word…GEEZ (by definition, an informal way to express surprise, disappointment, frustration, annoyance, or exasperation). Y’all be hating on Doc and it’s completely unwarranted. You can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.

Buddha said, “Hatred is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die.”

Some points to ponder and help redirect:

-Fear is the card “they” are playing now. Communist. Fascist. Further the divide.

-It was a test. 81% of America took an experimental vaccine. A test to see how far they could push us…How quickly they could divide us…How much they could control us. They pitted us against one another and divided this country like never before and we have never recovered. America. Failed. The. Test.

-Why would they stop dividing us now? They have America on the run. Step right up folks and pick a president. Trump or Harris? Much like Unvaccinated or Vaccinated? Same tune, different lyrics. We’re playing right into “their” evil, globalist plans.

-Trump: rolled out an experimental vaccine via Operation Warp Speed. Shut the country down for 2 weeks which kicked off the chain reaction. Continues to praise OWS and the vaccine today despite all the information coming to light on the harms of the vaccine. Why? Does he not know what has happened as a result of OWS and the mRNA vaccines? Trump is either stupid or compromised. I do not know how else to describe it.

-Harris: 2nd in command during the Biden administration which mandated the experimental vaccine yet today proudly touts “my body, my choice,” which clearly didn’t matter an iota when women across the country were mandated to receive the deadly mRNA juice. Then they women, had NO choice. Were forced to take the vaccine to live, to work, to provide for their families. Why? Does Harris know about the devastation of the mRNA vaccine? Harris is either stupid or compromised. I do not know how else to describe it.

-Democrats…Republicans…2 sides, same coin? Maybe that’s all it has ever been? Maybe the system is set up to divide us? Because if America remains divided it’s much easier to conquer.

I am a supporter of President Trump, yet the election is so close I am nervous. Change is on the horizon folks. We pray for the good for this great nation! At the same time an America divided will not survive…no matter who wins the election. As Doc said, “we got a nation to save and not devolve this way to such hatred, we have people to uplift, and we must dig deep and find that thing in each of us to collaborate!”

Godspeed Dr. Alexander…Godspeed!’

