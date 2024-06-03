‘May 30, 2024 Donald J. Trump is convicted on 34 felony counts in the infamous “hush money” trial…and just like that a sleeping giant awakes to the dawn of a new day.

Within hours of his “conviction” the Trump campaign raised over $34 million and with updated reports of over 50 million raised. Unprecedented. Unparalleled. Extraordinary. Novel. Unheard-Of. Unique. That my friends is ‘45’. This outpouring of support serves as a reminder to 45 that he doesn’t stand alone in the fire. We the people stand with him…45 represents “US” …the United States.

“We the People”.

Several years ago, when I first entered the political arena, a friend texted me a Bible verse. I didn’t really understand it fully until I had been in the “arena” for a while. In fact, truth be told, I kind of shrugged it off. I told myself, “I don’t really need that…I’ll be just fine on my own”. After a few months in office, I then realized why he sent me this verse:

“Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness in this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore, take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.”

If you’re reading this 45, please know you do not stand alone. This was clear “weaponization of the legal system” and situational ‘selective’ justice.

“Put on the armor of God”, if you haven’t already. You’re going to need it.

Godspeed 45…Godspeed! “We the People” stand WITH you now and will stand with you as you battle the evil that abounds.’