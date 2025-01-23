Good move POTUS Trump, developing, an Executive order to put out to BAN gain-of-function (GoF) research! BOOM, excellent once signed, I support this, great move POTUS Trump! Trump Order Seeks to Stop
Virus Research That Critics Have Linked to Covid; An executive order is in the works that would halt U.S. funding for research that makes viruses that are more virulent or contagious
This is a ‘temporary’ halt of no ‘new studies’…I am not happy for this should be stopped complete, 100% but we will take this for now…I find the language a bit wishy washy…but a good step…hopefully this can become a full COMPLETE ban!
The Trump administration is preparing an executive order that would halt federal funding, at least temporarily, for a risky and controversial kind of research into viruses that makes the pathogens more dangerous or contagious.
The goal of the order would be to stop scientists with U.S. funding from conducting “gain-of-function” research on viruses that could endanger human health, people familiar with the plans said.’
BREAKING NEWS: Trump just got USCIS to end the USCIS mandate for getting the latest mRNA jab for those applying for Permanent Residence. I received the Email at 6:30 PM tonight.
I am attaching the exact wording of the Email, below, if you want to repeat.
"Effective Jan. 22, 2025, USCIS is waiving any and all requirements that applicants for adjustment of status to that of a lawful permanent resident present documentation on their Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, that they received the COVID-19 vaccination. USCIS will not issue any Request for Evidence or Notice of Intent to Deny related to proving a COVID-19 vaccination. USCIS will not deny any adjustment of status application based on the applicant’s failure to present documentation that they received the COVID-19 vaccination."
Meanwhile the CDC childhood schedule is getting the deadly mRNA nano bioweapon into the arms of babies and children! Every day Trump delays is MORE DEAD KIDS.
With a stroke of a pen, Trump could save lives.