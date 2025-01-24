Great step by POTUS Trump dropping COVID vaccine requirement for immigrants, permanent residents of USA; it will not require those immigrating to the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
‘WASHINGTON (TNND) — The Trump administration on Wednesday announced it will not require those immigrating to the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
A notice shared via the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website notes immigrants will no longer be asked to show evidence of having received the vaccine. Applications that do not report a COVID vaccination status will not be denied under the change, according to the notice.
The protocol was first implemented in October 2021 under former President Joe Biden. Immigrants are still asked to receive a number of other vaccines before entering the U.S., including those for polio, measles, hepatitis B and tetanus.
Reacting to the move was Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.
“I have a bill to end the COVID jab mandate for legal immigrants, but Trump just suspended the mandate,” Rep. Massie wrote via X. “Hallelujah!”’
Will Trump instruct CDC not to add shots to Childhood Vaccine Schedule? Thats where rubber meets the road
Given that U.S. cities are infested with illegal alien criminals who escaped this requirement, it's a sin that Biden had mandated legal immigrants submit to covid jabs as a condition of entry.