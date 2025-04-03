What are your views on this developing issue? Read Greenland’s position. POTUS Trump seeks to strengthen US and safeguard, and it is a fact that Russia and China are buzzing the area. Yet with an established base, can’t this be done another way? Why not expand military presence and work together to develop Greenland for future? Work with Denmark to accomplish a win for all.

I also ask it simply: can another nation based on its own interests, decide that another nation should belong to them, then have the right to impose this will…and take it? Does the nation have any say in the matter? Is MIGHT the answer today? I do not like that look, IMO. Who has the bigger gun? More money? That MIGHT is all that will decide things moving forward? That we simply throw money on the table and wave that? That we threaten potential force? We can impose fiscal tariffs to bend you to our will and if it does not work, we then place military on the table? Is this how it is done? If the people and government say NO, does it even matter?

What is your view?

Jens-Frederik Nielsen has told Donald Trump "We don't belong to anyone else".

‘Greenland's new prime minister has issued a strong message to Donald Trump following the US president's claims over the island. In a defiant message, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said: "We must listen when others talk about us. But we must not be shaken. President Trump says the United States is 'getting Greenland.'

"Let me make this clear: The U.S. is not getting that. We don't belong to anyone else. We decide our own future. We must not act out of fear. We must respond with peace, dignity and unity.’

