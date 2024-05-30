‘The young missionary couple killed by gang violence in Haiti this week was frantically trying to assess the deadly situation over the phone as armed attackers shot them — and set at least one of their bodies on fire.

“I was on the phone with my son when that was going down. He said, ‘Dad we’ve got a commotion again. I’ve got to see what’s going on,’” David Lloyd, 48, told the Miami Herald of the moment Thursday night a second gang descended on the compound belonging to Missions in Haiti Inc., the nonprofit he and his wife started more than 20 years ago.

The elder Lloyd had traveled from Port-au-Prince to Oklahoma just a day before, leaving his son Davy, 23, and daughter-in-law, Natalie Baker Lloyd, 21, on the campus to look after the mission’s school, children’s home, and bakery.’

Davy Lloyd and Natalie Baker Lloyd were killed on Thursday evening.

The couple were married in June 2022.

Natalie posing with children from the mission on Instagram six days ago.