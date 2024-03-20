Hang them high, hang them all high, hang all, every single person in COVID, from virus to lockdown lies to medical management that killed to the Malone, Bourla, Sahin mRNA vaccine, go to court, let
juries examine, let juries rule & judges, not you, if judges say death penalty, be prepared to put them to death, all, Trump administration, Biden's, any health official, doctor whose actions killed!
Hang each and everyone of them…
if you need hang 1 million doctors, hang them all for they knew what they were doing! Courts must decide and if courts say hang, then we hang. These people killed by the hundreds of thousands….we must get accountability.
The hangings should start at the top, first with those who created the virus (Fauci, Daszak, etc) and then with those who "suggested" guidelines which they _knew_ would be used to impose mandates (again Fauci, but also Walensky, Collins, etc).
And Bill Gates, as a core co-conspirator.
Millions are dead from the vaxx, and far more are permanently injured. This the worst crime against humanity ever, and must not go unpunished.
Rochelle Paula Walensky knew.
She covered it up too.