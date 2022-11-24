Huge love and hugs and respect to you critical thinkers and you are the reason we will win, we just got to hold on and keep pounding away at the cracks and crevices.

Thanks to my friends Dr. Harvey Risch and Dr. Peter McCullough, Drs. Urso, Ladapo, Tyson, Tenenbaum, Trozzi, Breggin, Hodkinson, Tyson, Jeff Tucker, Dr. Naomi Wolf etc. who began this fight day one near three years ago and the giant himself, gone but never ever forgotten, Dr. Zev Zelenko who we ow so much to. Jenny Beth Martin deserves tremendous praise for what she did to start this warrior pushback.

Huge love and praise to those who fell along the way, who we lost, our precious peoples. It has been hard but we are making our way back to them (we will meet again) and all of you who lost loved ones, parents, children, brothers, sisters, friends, your homies etc., know that our Lord, our God, your God, Christian faith, Jewish, Islamic, all, as long as God loving and fearing, and not aiming to harm, our Gods tell us they will crown us in the presence of our enemies, we will be victorious, and give us all the glory and peace. We never stop fighting. We will find our fallen ones again and will laugh and pick up, I truly believe, again. Use this time we have to prepare for those glorious times to come! That is what I am trying to do. Clean house for the good to come.

Blessings. Humbly, Paul

Dear Readers,

I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company and The UNITY Project.

First, The Wellness Company.

