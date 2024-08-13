I know the feeling, I have it for both my son and daughters…equally…that you would give your life for your children…in fact, your girl child does something to a father that is so altering, it is as if you could literally destroy a man if he harms and takes her life. I recently asked a mother what would happen if someone raped and killed her daughter? She looked at me and said, “I will kill him with my own bare hands”. “Police will get him after I am done with him. The pieces of him that are left”. Was she wrong what she told me?

Unspoken often, to a father, your daughter means so very much to you. Your daughter does something to you as a father…

God forbid you ever have to go there….you know I argue in each of us we have a dark side, but we always keep it draped in heavy chains, chained down, and locked away in a deep secret room inside you, never to roam…but you have one. We must never visit the dark side in us, that room, and if we do, just stand outside the door, listen to it grunt, draped in heavy chains, just to remind us should we need to draw on that animal in us to handle the animal now ‘about’ us, for if we opened the door and it does come loose, it may well push us inside and lock us in, and then the dark side is all that is left roaming free…Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Pol Pot, Cambodian communist leader, Josef Mengele (the angel of death), Klaus Barbie, Paul Bernardo, Lavrentiy Pavlovich Beria, Jean-Bédel Bokassa, Rudolf Hess etc., these are the types of people who made the mistake and entered the dungeon and their dark sides locked them in and then roamed free…

if I were to judge, this is not a bad man in this movie, he did break the law here but not evil, this is not evil onto itself, this is not depravity…IMO he is temporarily insane. But listen, they did say they were going to kill his son…I think a good case can be made by him…