‘President Biden's interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos did little to tamp down mounting concerns from Democratic members of Congress about his ability to defeat former President Trump.

Why it matters: Four House Democrats have publicly called for Biden to step down from the ticket, with lawmakers saying they expect more to follow soon.’ "The drip drip is about to be more than that," said one.

What we're hearing: "No one's mind has been changed," a House Democrat said, adding that a growing number of lawmakers agree "it's time" for Biden to step aside and are "hoping to give him space to do this on his own."

Another House Democrat said their colleagues feel Biden's interview was "not impressive" and that "he's toast" in November.

Said a third: "The interview hardly inspires confidence. It changes nothing."

A fourth House Democrat said they were "shocked" by Biden's "refusal to recognize reality" in terms of polling and his "failure to make an argument about why he wants a second term."

Biden's ABC interview flops with Congress' Democrats: "He's toast" (axios.com)

‘A slew of Hollywood heavyweights are calling on President Biden to step aside following his disastrous debate performance last week. Several feel deceived by the White House and top campaign officials for keeping Biden's age issues a secret while they promoted his candidacy and donated millions.

Why it matters: The Democratic party has for decades relied on Hollywood to drum up support in the final months of the general election. Now, that alliance is being tested.’

