Hi Sasha, know this, I support you and your work and showcase it on my stack, I think you are brilliant and legitimate! I hope you and JJ Couey can work it out, hug it out, why? He is very smart, a
soldier, he has raised very serious questions about Malone and his work and legitimacy and has been attacked by Malone; there must be a glitch in communication, lost in translation; what many do not
know is that Couey has been the scientific mind and voice behind the scenes for Kennedy Jr. para for some time, hidden for most people use people like JJ…want his skills but do not want it known…I have dealt with same…word is JJ was cut due to sick savage people within CHD who disliked his prowess and IMO goodness…so he is under pressure feeding his family! He has been used by CHD etc. (not Hooker, a more decent person) and it has placed him under pressure and I imagine he respects your work. I sense that. Both ways.
I think you are brilliant Sasha, brilliant, fearless and we need many more like you.
I ask people here to support you and support JJ, he is among one of the few stellar honest voices in this COVID fraud. he is no grifter or thief like most who latched on. I love the guy. I pray you both break bread together and again swim in the same pond. Both brilliant. Gracious mercy is needed by us and compassion and forgiveness too.
Blessings.
I credit Jay Couey…. And you, Dr. Paul, for keeping me sane. You have helped expose your audience to Jay. You describe him well. I sometimes think when he does live critiques of interviews, he expects perfection from the participants. Sometimes, I get the impression those participants (Sasha) are being polite to their interviewer and letting small differences go unnoticed for the sake of keeping the focus on the larger concepts they’re discussing. I'm just guessing here. Regardless, these are two very fine, honorable people. It’s easy to be an armchair quarterback for sure! I think the world of both Jay and Sasha. They are “independents” and owe their fealty to no one or thing but the search for truth. As such, they’ll bump into each other occasionally. I’m with you, Dr. Paul. I’m hoping they straighten this out. They’re far far too important not to.
Paul, maybe you can reach JJ and get those two important people together. I pray it happens. Lead the way.