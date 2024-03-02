Did I hear that right?

Housatonic asks troubling questions and we need to study this urgently. Was there a planned bioterror attack in 2001 using anthrax vaccine and did 9/11 stop it? stall it? I do not know, I am listening to Housatonic who seems credible. Some of the questions are staggering. Is COVID mRNA vaccines the culmination of what was planned, then the 2001 roll-out of the mRNA vaccine? Some bioterror vaccine? That all Malone et al. is about is pushing forward mRNA and its for power and money for human life will be changed forever.

Malone’s mRNA technology and the subsequent mRNA vaccine has killed, it has killed thousands, millions.

Housatonic also asks you to consider the opioid epidemic e.g. Fentanyl etc. that kills about 120,000 Americans per year and the devastating medical management of people, our elderly that can account for the deaths these ‘grifters’ are talking about. Is Housatonic correct?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RwNfPtL9vpOY/

