How MESSED up are these people? How deranged & sick & psychotic now wanting to inject FENTANYL up their ass called 'booty bumping' or 'boofing', so Maine giving 'boofing kits' using tax-payer money so
addicted persons can then insert & shoot fentanyl directly up their anus! Hallucinating? No, this is real, today! so to address their opioid & fentanyl crisis, Maine wants you to inject up the ass
So here I stare out of the window in stunned silence.
I raise my hand slowly asking “if you get to the place of shooting up fentanyl in your ass, how far gone are you and do we even care about coming to attend to you…I rather could not give a shit, I will put my stock and help in someone who is not shooting fentanyl up their anus, I hope you do not mind”? I slowly put my hand back down…silent.
This is where I think it gets unreal and psychotic…instead of Maine and these sick government bisshes in Maine wanting to play a role in getting these addicts off of fentanyl, they are doing the opposite by helping the addicts with tax-payer money, shoot fentanyl directly up their ass….to these sick twisted perverts, this is a ‘harm reduction’ strategy. Yes, by shooting meth, fentanyl, or heroin or other opioids up your ass. This is sure to ‘help’ you. Yes, you will be governed now by anal injection kits.
It’s not the end of the world but it is the world at the end.
Addicts are sick, but those enabling them are diseased. One deserves compassion and one deserves hell.
Just waiting on Jesus, I am.