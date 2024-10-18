"How I wish you were here" by Pink Floyd cuts at me like a knife each time for those I lost & miss; but today I find the words intertwined with Bobby Kennedy Jr. & his silence on the Bourla Malone
Bancel et al. mRNA gene vaccine; why?
I like Bobby Jr. (RFK Jr.) and respect his passion for USA and his hard work and quality, and study acumen and I am not now getting into the bullshit in the media about affairs and sex etc. But these words of “How I wish you were here” apply now to RFK Jr.
“Did they get you to trade your heroes for ghosts, hot ashes for trees, hot air for a cool breeze, cold comfort for change, and did you exchange a walk on part in the war to now a lead role in a cage”
…this last set of words I think is key for I think the Trump campaign silenced RFK Jr. and this is disastrously wrong on all levels and he as a lawyer should know this for each time the campaign says OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA gene based platform (mRNA-LNP) vaccine saved lives and was successful, and people take it and then get harmed, he could be in legal jeopardy at some point. He could get caught up. He is now on the wrong side and waiting till election is over to continue to wage is unacceptable.
He Bobby Jr., did indeed have a lead walk on part in the war against the lockdowns and OWS and the deadly Malone Weissman Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine and now he is caged up, silenced, he is locked down. He has NOW been effectively silenced on OWS and the Malone et al. deadly vaccine and now holds a lead role in a cage, as per Floyd, and is neutered and can do nothing now but talk about MAHA and nutrition and fatness and the like which while important, we know enough on and could be dealt with along with OWS etc. It is not more important than what was done via OWS and the failure and deadliness and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine.
Something stinks to high heavens and somebody (ies) silenced Bobby K Jr. and this has been very wrong (public as usual the loser) and I argue he has lost credibility for the public is not stupid. No amount of money or job promise etc. Bobby Jr., warranted that.
Something to think about in your cage Bobby Jr.
Love you RFK Jr., hope you fight your way out of the cage and get your freedom back.
___
I made a meme about his silence:
https://patrick.net/post/1378993?start=339#comment-2108091
People just don’t understand the only choice Trump had in dealing with the plandemic. Without the vaccine he would have been forced to shut the country down for the cabal’s planned 5 years. This would have destroyed our civilization and put everyone under complete control and slavery by the WEF Agenda 21 New World Order. When the monster jab would have been finally introduced on their time table, it would have been mandatory and would have successfully reached the goal of depopulation to the level of 500 million people in the world.
Trump was asked by the military to run for President and backed by 200 generals for a reason. We are at war against the Deep State to end human trafficking, corruption and slavery, to introduce true liberty and prosperity world wide in a new golden age. We are in a 30 nation coalition and have allies galaxy wide to accomplish this.
Trump beat the Cabal at their own game by rushing production of the jab. His supporters knew what he was doing and avoided it. There was free choice. Many people got harmless saline solutions. He treated his own Covid 19 with effective medicines and touted their effectiveness to the public. As in all wars we are suffering many casualties. One major casualty is truth. We can’t possibly know all that is happening behind the scenes.
We must have faith, avoid the news and seek true information as best we can. When finding something we can trust, hang on to it, test it, correct it, expand it. Join the fight and be active. We need everyone participating. I am very happy RFK joined Trump and think they will be much more effective Patriots working together in this final and most important war in history.