I like Bobby Jr. (RFK Jr.) and respect his passion for USA and his hard work and quality, and study acumen and I am not now getting into the bullshit in the media about affairs and sex etc. But these words of “How I wish you were here” apply now to RFK Jr.

“Did they get you to trade your heroes for ghosts, hot ashes for trees, hot air for a cool breeze, cold comfort for change, and did you exchange a walk on part in the war to now a lead role in a cage”

…this last set of words I think is key for I think the Trump campaign silenced RFK Jr. and this is disastrously wrong on all levels and he as a lawyer should know this for each time the campaign says OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA gene based platform (mRNA-LNP) vaccine saved lives and was successful, and people take it and then get harmed, he could be in legal jeopardy at some point. He could get caught up. He is now on the wrong side and waiting till election is over to continue to wage is unacceptable.

He Bobby Jr., did indeed have a lead walk on part in the war against the lockdowns and OWS and the deadly Malone Weissman Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine and now he is caged up, silenced, he is locked down. He has NOW been effectively silenced on OWS and the Malone et al. deadly vaccine and now holds a lead role in a cage, as per Floyd, and is neutered and can do nothing now but talk about MAHA and nutrition and fatness and the like which while important, we know enough on and could be dealt with along with OWS etc. It is not more important than what was done via OWS and the failure and deadliness and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine.

Something stinks to high heavens and somebody (ies) silenced Bobby K Jr. and this has been very wrong (public as usual the loser) and I argue he has lost credibility for the public is not stupid. No amount of money or job promise etc. Bobby Jr., warranted that.

Something to think about in your cage Bobby Jr.

Love you RFK Jr., hope you fight your way out of the cage and get your freedom back.

