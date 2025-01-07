We need to take a breath.

Of course, there are individual differences in people, and we can react differently, but generally, this is not something we call home to mommy about. In the general low risk healthy populations. This is the cold and is to be treated as such. And with usual precautions for granny and grandpa. No lockdown lunacy, no closures, no mask mandates, no mRNA vaccines. Remember, granny has no effective immune system. No vaccine. Ask yourself if you indeed grasp the role of prophylaxis vaccine, if granny needs vaccines? That are often deadly and toxic and of no clinical benefit. With an absent immune system? Would the vaccine not itself hurt her?

Would proper nasal and oral and pharyngeal care be optimal? Irrigation? Cleaning out? Rinses?

This HMPV is just overblown fear porn. Period. And stop culling infected birds and animals, stop it you idiots, stop touching these infected animals…then you wonder why you got H5N1 pink eye? Morons. Officials making these policies. It is the mass culling that is causing the expansion. Yes this is fear porn. These are usual respiratory pathogen that causes common colds etc. Calm to hell down. Wintertime, what did you expect? Oh, you want to shoot up mRNA in your eyeballs now? You did not get enough myocarditis? Want some more?

Always remember, it is older person, high-risk, with underlying medical conditions, who will ALWAYS be at risk. Even for mild common colds. And we can nothing other than chicken soup and maybe protect and pre-empt with proper hygiene and nasal oral rinses. No vaccine, will never work.

Moderation and commonsense always. Remember that!

I say yes! Fear-porn nonsense. If we saw a reason to be concerned, we would have told you by now.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)