I am a Canadian citizen proudly also as I live in USA; no I have to step in and ask "who the hell cares one barf bag what the man with the funny colored hats think aka Jagmeet Singh, a flaming idiot
sell out politician, fraud, sold out the truckers in the convoy protest; this moron is attacking Trump, is he insane? a has been like him & his NDP! hat color is based on day of the week! & the bile
he spews, so he spews this drivel and makes the world laugh! I am ashamed of him how he worked with Justine to damage Canadians the last years, I have zero respect for him! Now he wants trade war with Trump? Look it Jagmeet, when you go check to find any testicles, see if you can find some stones and then come again and look to wage a battle with Trump…people like you don’t exist in his world…you are irrelevant…in case you did not know…you are a socialist leftist more than leftist freak IMO near communist. Based on the garbage you stand for. You hurt protestors and truckers in the COVID lockdown and vaccine mandate convoy protests and we were told you prevented the Sikh truckers from joining the protest, though I met some really good Sikh truckers while I was there…good men. Good folk. Shared a lot, helped other truckers out but word was you stood down the vast majority to not stand with the Canadian truckers. Filth!
Are you kidding me Singh? Talking smack on Trump? You who fucked Canada for 5 years now as leader of the NDP socialist leftist party unwilling to help sanction Trudeau and his madness…and you talk smack? You moron, if Trump gets its way US will be oil, energy independent, are you that stupid? I near referred to you with the ‘C’ word but thank God I refrained. But you are the ‘C’ word! You are ‘C’onstipated.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Your words:
‘Singh called the incoming U.S. president “a threat” and a “bully” who is “not rational,” and only understands “force” and “pain,” at a news conference in Ottawa Monday, seven days before Trump is to be sworn into office.’
Thank you for calling out this WEF puppet and Clown. He has said for years how bad Trudeau and his gang is yet every chance he got to send Trudeau packing he chose to prop him up time and time again.
I started calling him sell out Singh years ago now everyone calls him that.
He also carry’s on about greedy people and greedy CEO’s yet he has held Canadians hostage so he can get his golden pension.
Then he tells Trump Canada is not for sale yet he himself is for sale so long as he keeps his own job.
I don’t know what the tell us wrong with Canadians that would still vote for the NDP and this ass hat Sell out Singh. He and Trudy are WEF bed buddies.
His caucus members they are just as bad as Sell Out Singh. Charlie Angus put forth a private members bill to try and send us to prison for saying positive things about oil and gas but has no issue boarding a plane every weekend to fly to his home in Timmons North Bay.
Another loser NDP is Laurel Collins who asked an oil CEO how he sleeps at night and how climate change affects females more than males.
These NDP members have also disgraced our parliament by wearing Palestinian flags and openly support Hamas.
These dangerous WEF puppets and agents of Chaos should be in prison for treason. These Trudy Liberals and Sell Out Singh NDP have sold out this country to the global psychopaths.
If you want to read a really good article in just how much influence the WEF has over these traitors here is a link to an article written by Real Women of Canada and published on
August 22/2022.
I started investigating these scum bags ten years ago. They, the UN and WHO are not our friends.
They globalists done so much damage in Canada and to it’s people I don’t know if we can ever recover from it all.
Here is the link.
https://realwomenofcanada.ca/canada-influenced-by-the-world-economic-forum-wef/
Every last word in this article is 100% accurate.
It doesn’t matter what liberal despot is floated to replace Trudeau they are all WEF trained agents. Mark Carney and that idiot Freeland are both WEF elected Trustees. Carney is so close to Freeland he is her sons God Father. Carnet was on the daily show with Jon Stewart basically announcing his run for leader of the Liberals.
Can you please use your reach Dr. Alexander to put this dangerous globalist. He pretends he is an outsider and has nothing to do with the state of Canada. What a fanned liar. There is so much evidence proving he has been a liberal the whole 9 years under Trudeau and was the driving force to destroy Canada and our economy.
He is dead set in destroying Canadian oil and gas
but has his billions invested in foreign oil and gas. Poilievre outed that years ago.
Then we have Karina the Ghoul Gould throwing her hat in the ring. In 2020 The WEF celebrated her as a trained young global leader
Christy Clark also involved with WEF too
Melanie Joly, that woman is as dumb as a bag of rocks. So entitled and arrogant. I call her the minister of extra marital affairs. She us full on Trudy’s bed buddy.
Well every conference or meeting the WEF has in creating a one world govt-global governance there she is in attendance.
Then we have this Indian running for the leadership. The guy can’t even speak English or French and he is very connected to WEF and Modi in India. I bet he is one of the 11 tractors named in this foreign interference stuff.
Dominic Leblanc used to change Trudy’s baby diapers and now changes Trudy’s adult diapers. Totally a WEF guy too. He rode his daddy’s coattails in to politics. His daddy was Romeo Leblanc our former Governor General
Even our current Governor General she is very involved with the WEF and was also a sitting board member on the Trudeau Foundation. A foundation that has received millions from Chinese billionaires to gain favour with commie lover Trudeau and Singh.
This country is a damned mess. From out of control mass immigration to this climate hoax which is really just a cult and they launder our money back to themselves or their rich globalist friends and corporations.
We desperately need a change of govt in this country but watch and see. Sell Out Singh will keep the liberals in power until 2026. There will not be an election this year. Our constitution says it can be 5 years between elections. They will use the bird flu to lock us all down again and force their mRNA bioweapons on us again.
I would welcome Trump making us the 51st state. At least then we would have actual protected rights not like the joke of a bill of rights we have now.
Thx for all you do. If your ever looking for evidence on the globalists let me know. I have it all saved. 🙏🏻🙏🏻
I am an American but I supported the truckers who didn’t want the mandated death jab. How could the government take their money, trucks, livelihood over the nasty jab? Was it worth it for Trudeau and company. I still have my truckers shirt which I wear and have to explain to people why and what happened. But I’m proud of our Canadians.