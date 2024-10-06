victim, and the data is clear, it is not white officers killing black people mainly, NO, it is often black officers who use deadly force on black people in the response, often justified to save life etc. It is never good for any life to be lost, and we must ensure our police are protected yet when they do wrong, they must be held to account. I want these officers to face maximal punishment.

The witness tampering charges carry possible sentences of up to 20 years in prison. The civil rights charge against Haley carries up to 10 years in prison. They had faced up to life in prison if convicted on the harshest charges.

‘Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith and Taddarius Bean were accused of depriving Nichols of his rights through excessive force, obstructing justice through witness tampering and other crimes. They pleaded not guilty.’

‘Haley was convicted of one count of conspiracy to witness tamper and one count of obstruction of justice for witness tampering. Bean and Smith were found guilty on only one count, obstruction of justice, for witness tampering.

None of the men were found guilty of the counts of deprivation of rights under color of the law for excessive force and for failure to intervene or deliberate indifference, but Haley was convicted of the lesser counts for each, which involved bodily injury.

The judge ordered the officers to be taken into custody. He planned to hold a hearing Monday to hear from the defense lawyers about releasing them pending sentencing.’

