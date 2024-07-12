and I am no writer…I have been learning and still am no writer. I am told I am hated by WH people….he he he…I love that, it is a compliment…I am told even by some Trump people…I love that too…thing s, I despise and loathe them too….they should learn to shower, they stink, literally.

I am a simple imperfect mistake laden struggling person…I want nothing other than to be in the fight of right vs wrong. and to save our children from the illegal rapist and murderers. I want to help keep USA and Canada safe, not to become the shithole and hellhole many of these criminals leave….I have been saying this for over a decade now, if you do not wake up, your children will one day have to kneel down facing different parts of the world and pray…let that be by choice, not force…let the make up of the west and USA etc. be based on natural phenomenon and not via forced illegal immigration…let us grow our children safely and leave them a future that they can thrive in…and let us guard our 2 amendment and use it punishingly if life is threatened.

I do not pretend to know more, I am just saying what I think, in this blog.

