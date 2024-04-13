state forever and gave them the opportunity to FISA us to death now, and COVID has done same, with remarkable similarity…there is no difference between the fraud of 911 and the fraud of COVID…IMO…both continued on from the fraud of Operation Northwoods etc. Both resulted in mass surveillance or loss of freedoms and liberties….That type of fraud where the government and ‘unseen’ hand were willing to kill you, to kill Americans, to harm us based on lies, pure deceit, to achieve their aims of depopulation, enslavement to the State, surveillance state…the main aim is to subject us to surveillance…INFORMATION is POWER…

the more they have of your information, the more power they have over you, the game now is to deny them that, to prevent them getting your information.

what say you?

I do not even think that the reason you get a prostate exam and strip searched to board a plane, to be violated, and invaded, which was due to the work of Bin Laden on 911, is true…I do not think OBL (if that is or was someone’s name) existed as we were told and shown, I do not even think he was killed as we were told and shown…I think all of it was a lie to take our freedom and place us in a surveillance state…to get the PATRIOT ACT, FISA et al. we are…PATRIOT Act ensures this, FISA ensures this…look at our lives and look now at what COVID has done…yes, to impose a fake ineffective and dangerous Bourla (Pfizer), Bancel (Moderna), Sahin (BioNTech), Malone (mRNA inventor), Weissman (mRNA inventor), Kariko (mRNA inventor), Tureci (mRNA inventor/scientist) etc. vaccine (gene injection) on you…

there is something about the mRNA gene injection (it is not a vaccine) that is sinister. Yes, this entire OPERATION was to get shots in arms, but it is beyond that…there is something about the mRNA injection that is yet to unfold…that mRNA injection is likely being used for something sinister, darker, and is coming…for those with the shot in them…we also have the issue of if these evil beasts I just named, if the aim is to create self-disseminating mRNA vaccines for humans…such that if you refuse it, you are still being injected by shedding, self-disseminating either off skin or aerosolized e.g. can the content of vaccine in you be transmitted to me aerosolized (will it go there) and I mean the lipid nano particles (LNP) with their mRNA payload, even the spike protein you the vaccinated produce in you as well as the Malone and Weissman mRNA…can it? I do not know but there is a distinct possibility. Were these people really developing battlefield weapons, and did sick dark people go beyond and now have grand designs on sinister roles for this deadly mRNA technology by Malone…

these are the questions…

and do not depend on the likes of Jan of EPOCH…good man, decent human being, I know him, go check, unless EPOCH takes it down, I did many interviews with them…but Jan et al. has sold out…I am persona non grata now because I asked EPOCH questions on the fraudster from Virginia, the Garden Gnome, the little one Malone…how they have sold out with bullshit interviews and fail to ask him proper questions with proper scientists and not staged…

money does, and I mean FREE money does bad things to the minds of formerly ‘good’ people, for this is what it is, all these people sucking off of free money, they cannot do work anymore, cannot earn an honest dime…drunk off the free juice…and destroying themselves even to take out competitors…

the day Jeffrey Tucker of Brownstone refused to publish work by Dr. Peter Breggin because as he told me para ‘I am on Malone’s side and I don’t like them’ was the day I hung up my Freedom Fighter gloves as part of that filth, and went on my own…I stand on my own and will punish them all who did wrong…and that today still, Tucker, Brownstone refuses to publish Breggin’s work despite the judge slapping Malone bullshit 25 million $ lawsuit on the Breggins, despite that, these people heads so far up the assess of FREE money or the prospect of donors bailing…that they would do wrong…that was wrong what was done to Breggin (Peter and Ginger) and I was the main initial author at Brownstone and my seminal paper on natural immunity that remains most cited…this is very poor form and behavior by Brownstone and they should be ashamed to say they are ‘FREE speech’…thats bullshit, it may have started so but sold out to the power of free donor money and the threat Malone wielded on them for that is what was told to me too by several…para ‘this guy Malone threatens he would get donors to cut off the final payment etc…’

Brownstone is not for FREE speech or no censoring, its a bullshit lie, it is for that if it ‘LIKES’ you…if you are buddies with them…if you like Malone or do not question him in writing or speeches…if you tow the line…I told them fuck off…keep their stipend. maybe one day they would return to what they were founded on. Jeff is a good man, the Jeff I ‘knew’ before Malone came along and confused them.

I told UNITY Project (Hanson I know, good guy but those in his outfit went loco drunk on FREE juice, again, depending of FREE donor money so once Malone told them that guy is hammering me and I cannot answer his questions, they then turn on you) to fuck off too as they called me and threatened me to stop openly asking Malone questions as I was on the board as Scientific Advisor too…I told them fuck to hell off…para ‘you would not get any stipend if you question Malone’, I was told, I told them shove it…Jeff Hanson, I can’t say anything negative about him, he put his money on the line in the US truckers, I was there to feed them and keep things moving…good man…he helped many people I saw, many US truckers. That is my experience. Good kids he has, good family. God fearing Christian man.

its a farce and game now…it’s I and you spoon, I cup your nutsack for money and you cup mines, and we both will play each other and systems for donor money…we will continue to pimp and rape the people for their hard-earned money with ‘stories’, pure bullshit stories….we will stage interviews and keep this fraud OPERATION going. I make you look important and good, and you make me look important and good and we give each other shout outs…in media…

Jan, shame on you, the likes of you…but its good though, you make us understand the massivity (is that a word??) of the fraud…even the Freedom Fighter media is a fraud.

can we ever trust any of these people named above?

I say trust them e.g. medical doctors, Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, CDC, FDA, NIH, Health Canada, Njoo, Tam, SAGE UK etc. the way you would have trusted Ted Bundy with your daughter on a Florida prom night…or believe them when they say ‘we are good people trying to do good by you with this mRNA technology’, the same way you would have trusted Jeffrey Dahmer knocking on your door telling you he came to take your GAY brother out to dinner and that he promises not to EAT him. Remember, Dahmer ‘ate’ cannibalized his gay victims after having sex and killing them….Trust Malone and Bourla and Bancel and Kariko on how safe mRNA technology and the vaccine is, like that…that kind of trust. Trust them like how you would trust Bill Clinton telling you send your 18 year-old to his and Hilary’s place to work this summer as an intern…that trust. Trust Malone like how you would trust Bernie Madoff to manage your life savings $ and how you would believe those in the crypto bitcoin world that they are not pedophiles on the side…trust Malone and Sahin that way…trust them like how you trust Oprah telling you Ozempic is safe to lose weight, that Type II diabetes drug that is showing devastating side effects in women who use it as a weight loss drug…trust that way. Trust Malone like how you would trust Oprah telling your 20 year-old daughter ‘hey, come meet my friend Harvey at his summer pool party’…trust Malone and Bancel like how you would trust the FBI investigating the CIA for criminal activities. That kind of trust.

see the kind of trust I am referring to?

point here is, if you want raw truth, read my work, listen when I talk…none of these bitches pay me so I am not constrained…and even as I am 45’s biggest supporter and working to put him back to the WH, I will punish him in media if he lies and deceives us 2nd rounds. Today, I trust him and think he is the best option. Among the misfits and morons we have on tap, Trump is best able to help fix America…remember, we were the ‘movement’ seeking a leader, it did not need to be him but he came at the right time and said the right things, but it can be someone else…it could have been someone else and maybe there are many good Americans lurking, coming up, BETTER even, left and right…(I know you rolled your eyes but there can be good liberals who love nation AMERICA, flag, anthem, 2nd, constitution, law and order etc., who want America to be saved and to remain the beacon of hope to the world…); I will work to help fix his legacy for it is damaged due to the lockdown lunacy and the failed Malone Kariko mRNA technology vaccine…but I will for I know he tried and was deceived by criminal advisors…Trump is fundamentally a good man, wants best for America. Loves his nation…his flag…show me a democrat or even Republicans on tap now who have stones to do this…they won’t and can’t…45 could and did…

there are those who try to say Trump was part of the OPERATION…I can’t think so, I do not see it, and at this time, NO…can’t be…but if something like that is ever shown true, then we may as well pack it all up now and cash in…for he represented the best chance and still does…at making America great again…the type of tearing down to the studs needed and remaking…I trust him…

MAGA!