I can't lie, I am glad Republicans held these 3 seats today (Florida & Wisconsin) but do not fool yourself, this is a canary clarion call to Trump as seats you won by over 30 points now by 5 etc. is
a wakeup call, not solid Ws for Republicans, many have turned away...POTUS Trump, there is no way these races should have been so close & use it to reflect, voters are concerned but we are way too far
from midterms…but use this to retool and wake up…Democrats are beginning to rise…take nothing for granted. Whatever is/are the plans, many Republican voters are appalled so the messaging and the methods have not been received well…a 35 point Ruby Red Republican seat in Florida win today just 4 to 5 months ago after the win of the election, now only by 5 to 8 points is a signal…wrong direction…yes a ‘win is a win’ but use it as a teachable moment…
go POTUS Trump go!
Do YOU not understand that there is still & continues to be ELECTION FRAUD!!!!