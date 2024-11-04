and anti-Malone et al. mRNA death shot yet as he joined Trump, he got silent? This is monstrous! This is outrageous! Bobby Kennedy Jr. has been silenced and people are harmed because of this. He is talking fatness and exercise and seed oils and all sorts of stuff we could not care about at this time…we have a border issue, an inflation issue, a crime issue, war issues but importantly, the deadly OWS and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine yet his forte which is on the latter, is now silenced? I like and support RFK Jr. but something stinks to high heavens now. The silencing is deafening. I think he is a good man. Advocate, huge, admire him, but something is wrong. Only ball cupping now. For jobs.

Is it too late for USA?

Why did you Bobby Jr. not asked your pal Malone how come he damaged the COVID Freedom movement? Destroyed it. How come he ensnared the Freedom Movement media like EPOCH and DEL and CHD and Brownstone to do his bidding and rendered them ball-less? Irrelevant…how come he sued Breggins for 25 million and Ruby? Attacked so many like McCullough, threatened so many. How come you Bobby Jr. have to this date not held a proper discussion with Malone about his deadly role in mRNA technology and the mRNA vaccine and his silence only until deaths accrued? Or asked the relevant questions. Would you provide Malone a foreword again on a book? I don’t think so for now you know his con. Yet you did it initially and we ask why?

Who made this decision to silence Kennedy Jr? Someone with such a powerful voice and potency and who could help arrest this scourge of COVID and the response? How come Harris nor Trump campaigns touched on OWS or mRNA vaccine at their RNC and DNC? Talking a whole load of shit on so many things of no relevance and having speakers who were irrelevant and talked more shit and not dealt with the right issues. Who demanded and got POTUS Trump and VPOTUS Harris to not speak about OWS or the lockdowns or the deadly mRNA vaccine? Who?

I am sorry, I cannot be bought.

Over to you Bobby Jr.

See James’s stack, please support this soldier, brilliant man.

