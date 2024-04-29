"I didn't know it was possible for a human to die so horrifically, so quickly, before they rolled out the mRNA injections...It was insane, I've never seen anything like that. The worst of them, they
called it sepsis, but it was like instant multi-organ failure." Sense Receptor TWITTER post (Weary my substack subscriber) shared: ""I didn't know it was possible for a human to die so horrifically,
so quickly, before they rolled out the mRNA injections...[For] days, patients would be seizing, and no medications would stop it, and eventually they...kinda had to be put down." “A hospital medical coder who goes only by "Zoe" for this interview describes …the horrors she witnessed following the rollout of the COVID injections. Among the unthinkable, and deadly, illnesses were things like encephalitis, gangrene of the spine, blood clots, strokes, and multiple system organ failure.”
It is for renditions like these, we never step back, we find these people who did this and punish them, all who partook, they know who they are…we use the courts, the ballot box and we punish hard.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And that’s exactly how my mother died with sepsis…I hate these people! Drugged her, dehydrated her, starved her…gave her Midazolam, antibiotics…they murdered my mother. She fell..she went in the hospital because she fell. Body discharge report stated lungs were clear but autopsy report stated pneumonia Covid. Please tell me how this makes any sense!
Global population reduction and control, of those surviving, WEF,NWO,and Globalists, perhaps shadowy groups, seeking World domination..