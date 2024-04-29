so quickly, before they rolled out the mRNA injections...[For] days, patients would be seizing, and no medications would stop it, and eventually they...kinda had to be put down." “A hospital medical coder who goes only by "Zoe" for this interview describes …the horrors she witnessed following the rollout of the COVID injections. Among the unthinkable, and deadly, illnesses were things like encephalitis, gangrene of the spine, blood clots, strokes, and multiple system organ failure.”

It is for renditions like these, we never step back, we find these people who did this and punish them, all who partook, they know who they are…we use the courts, the ballot box and we punish hard.