If serious discussions are to be had by serious people, then have it. Not this way! This is school-yard bully tactics and language even if you really ‘did not mean it’.

America is not a game.

A POTUS of USA, no matter how much swagger or political capital, remember the house lead is 1 seat etc. No matter how much Musk money you think you have access to, you do not come across as a bully! No matter how popular you think you are! I take it that you were joking! You had to be! It is funny, yuk yuk yuk we get it. Now speak responsibly as a POTUS. Sending Jr. there made Jr. look like an ass!

Remember, 2026 is coming hard and fast and Republicans can lose it all.

As you know I do not suck up nor play for jobs. I speak my mind! I speak it as it is. POTUS Trump was 100% wrong with his OWS (even as he delegated to Fauci and Birx…) and lockdowns and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccines, for none of it worked and it killed. OWS killed! Lockdowns killed! The Malone Bourla et al. vaccine killed! POTUS Trump, it is time you spoke the reality and stop the language games. You are deceiving and misleading the nation. It is over! You POTUS Trump failed to address this (the fraud fake COVID non-pandemic and the deadly OWS and mRNA vaccines) at the RNC convention and still praise the Malone et al. mRNA vaccines. It is wrong. It killed and you know that. So, stop!

Your legacy is on the line, your name, I supported you and still, I admire you 47, and thought you would be on Rushmore, I think there is time for you to reach there and well capable, but depending on what you do next, it is in your hands, but I am not like the sycophants and ball cuppers you have around you. Some in the first administration I would have hoped told you or your admin this. The issue is I will say when you are wrong. You are and were wrong with OWS and the Malone et al. vaccine and you are wrong with this garbage Greenland military talk and Canada talk etc. and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine being ‘beautiful’. It is not. It hurt good Americans. This is not a game, not a gameshow, not a talk show, not the Apprentice. People want honesty and straight talk. No games. Even if Greenland was important to the USA, even if so, and it may be or may be not, the manner you stated it and what you stated is offensive, offends me, offends millions…its dangerous too. Our children, young people are watching and listening. To you. Now. You set the tone. Please operate as such. I want you to succeed for USA then succeeds.

Is this about flexing? Flexing is good, sure it’s good, but it is situation dependent. IMO it, this, is almost bullying. I cannot imagine who vetted the statements you made and said it to you, told you that it would be well received. Any reasonable person would think anyone thinking like that on those issues is out of their mind. I am not saying you are, but I am so very surprised that this came out from you NOW and was not part of any campaign etc. Why did you not say these things in the campaign?

You can show strength (for USA and we like it) but know that the world is structured with good governance, rules, and diplomacy and law-abiding legal procedures govern how things are done. The world DOES NOT belong to USA nor to any other nation. I thought you were for ‘America first’? A populist, nativist, soverigntist?

If you want a nation, if you just wake up and decide para ‘oh, we can do it so lets go take that nation’, you do not just threaten with tariffs that could devastate poor defenseless peoples and then say if that does not work, we will use military…no, we need proper serious discussions with the nation, where the thinking is explained to the people…the truth is we ‘are recent’…we view history via the last 100 years of industrial revolution etc., so a short myopic view we have, and USA is but a mere 250 years old, a brief blip in time relative to many nations even tens of thousands of years old…moreover, you will not be in this world forever or would many of us, in fact all of us, but there is a future world and you do not want to set the standard now that the next nation that becomes stronger than USA (and it will and is coming) will decide it will take USA. And do not say that cannot ever happen. It can. They are also playing for keeps and not second place. It will, it is coming, in terms of other nations dominating USA in time to come. How long remains in question.

Note that if USA is ever attacked or harmed as for Canada too (and my island nation), I will rise and fight and defend it/her/them. I remain in awe of USA, a last beacon of hope.

But….

I ask you, implore you POTUS Trump, as someone that supports you and wishes your success again and good health and safety, you and family, and I do think you could be destined for great things, but I plead that you be careful what you say in these matters. Again, USA and at this time, you, set the tone! Every word…

I am a baby in this, in the bunch, all those big whigs around you and will go to the doghouse now re any positions in your administration, for speaking my mind, my voice, on topics I think are key; But if this causes that, then keep the jobs! I will play my role on the outside.

MAGA!