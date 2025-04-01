I first warned you about Tren de Aragua (friend's brother-in-law owned the apartments you saw in media being over-run by the ferals) & now warning about Islamist jihadist 'Army of Darkness' in Texas
This jihadist group has set up base in Texas began in 1920s out of India and Pakistan; Kassam shared "they form these kind of hard line, Sharia compliant madrasas all around the western world with the
idea of Islamifying the neighborhoods, cities and states around them,” “Now boast a western headquarters in Garland, Texas. That is something that I think should put the fear into the hearts of ordinary people”…this is something POTUS Trump and Homan must pay close attention to. Our law enforcement needs to focus on this…the question is why did they chose Garland Texas to set up shop?
War Room's Steve Bannon and Raheem Kassam on the Islamist Group "Army of Darkness" Infiltrating Texas (VIDEO) | The Gateway Pundit | by David Greyson
Who would you say invites these people in and allows them to flourish? Done a big number in EU already, who it behind this Paul? would you say?
Eyes should also be on house member Jayapal, she is a radical nutbag that’s training her members to use colour revolution tactics on the Trump administration! 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼
https://modernity.news/2025/04/01/extremist-democrat-launches-resistance-lab-to-take-down-trump-government/