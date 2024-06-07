Jill Biden had to hurry him out for things were bad bad bad…Biden was lost, look at him at the SUV, not even my grand father at 90 looked so lost…this is not embarrassing, it is dangerous now and they are abusing him as he and they abuse America…I do not wish to say anything disrespectful now but he gots to go, he is not able to carry out his duties as POTUS and by tomorrow the democrats best have a replacement…

Roll tape:

Scene 1:

Gunther Eagleman™ on X: "No way he makes it to the election… https://t.co/vYPjLhOVq0" / X

Scene 2 (you can see FLOTUS telling him stand to hell up, there is no chair and telling him ok, looks like you soiled yourself, we will leave:

Will Chamberlain on X: "We’ve had many incompetent Presidents Not so many incontinent ones https://t.co/C0ZlDcLSd0" / X

Scene 3 (FLOTUS leaving fast):

Charlie Kirk on X: "Yikes! At an Omaha Beach event honoring the 80th Anniversary of the D-Day invasion, Dr. Jill Biden quickly escorts Joe Biden away leaving a seemingly perplexed French President Emmanuel Macron to honor WW2 veterans alone. https://t.co/5fgthFysBA" / X

Scene 4 (now tell me, does this person look like someone you will let near the nuclear codes, seriously, forget the other frames, just this one and you get scared, we have a serious problem, poor man was lost, you could see he is saying in his mind, para ‘where the fuck am I, what is going on, why all these people, where am I???:

Spitfire on X: "Biden literally has no idea where he is……. this is frightening. https://t.co/FMDHD38mD6" / X