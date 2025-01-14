So it is the mass culling of any infected bird (s) and thus the flock it belongs to that is driving workers to be in contact and get pink eye and mild symptoms; nearly all persons who get sick it is because they touched the infected bird (s); in other words, we are spreading whatever it is by interfering with sick birds; why not leave them alone to recover and get natural immunity, just like humans, whatever dies, dies, and then they are fine? why mass cull? birds, chickens, cows etc. get sick like humans, get coughs, fever etc. too and get natural immunity;

also, we are concerned that it is Fauci et al. and these creeps, these malevolent beasts in deepstate with CDC, NIAID, NIH, FDA, HHS subversive reckless money grabbing officials et al. who are doing ‘serial passage’ in lab playing with pathogen in lab (s) to juice/gin it up to become more infectious and deadly to unleash on humanity; why in good heavens would anyone be doing this and if the answer is ‘to study it in case our enemies use it’, then that is not good enough for the risks are too great to humanity and actually, it is a crime against humanity punishable by death if you created a deadly pathogen and unleash it; IMO intentional or not; BUT, the goal is to create panic and drive fear of another fake, fraud PCR created non-pandemic for you to take the mRNA transfection vaccine (mass vaccination) by Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman Kariko et al. This is bioterrorism, deliberate.

Do not fall for this madness, keep the nasal pharyngeal passages clean using normal saline 0.9% solution, washing it out, diluted povidone iodine or hydrogen peroxide rinses swish and spit, no swallow, xylitol options and the mist from TWC…

We are also concerned about the safety of the bird flu vaccine (spike protein of influenza). McCullough also discusses this.

And these beasts will now use the PCR (largely false-positive) process to mass test and drive mass vaccination with mRNA bird flu vaccine. This is a manufactured fraud fake non-bird flu pandemic. I am hoping Trump is on top of this as to the fraud of all of this.

Very seminal stack by McCullough et al.:

Mass Destruction of Livestock Backfiring with Greater Zoonotic H5N1 Spread

‘Of 46 case patients, 20 were exposed to infected poultry, 25 were exposed to infected or presumably infected dairy cows, and 1 had no identified exposure; that patient was hospitalized with nonrespiratory symptoms, and A(H5N1) virus infection was detected through routine surveillance. Among the 45 case patients with animal exposures, the median age was 34 years, and all had mild A(H5N1) illness; none were hospitalized, and none died. A total of 42 patients (93%) had conjunctivitis, 22 (49%) had fever, and 16 (36%) had respiratory symptoms; 15 (33%) had conjunctivitis only. The median duration of illness among 16 patients with available data was 4 days (range, 1 to 8).’

‘Now data from Garg et al have shown nearly all the zoonotic chicken-to-human spread occurs during the fracus of culling as chicken are gathered for mass killing.’ (McCullough).

Options?

Nasal oral rinses, mists to clean out the nasal-pharyngeal passages.

