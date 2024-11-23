what is his current stance on Malone Bourla et al. deadly mRNA vaccines and does he stand for it to be stopped in toto? hard stop now! 4) what will be the firewall or Hadrian’s Wall between FDA Commissioner MM and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (SW) (I almost said outlaw Josie Wales) given her lobbying roles with big PHARMA e.g. Pfizer and vaccines as per reporting and will POTUS Trump not leave it to MM or SW to ensure no conflict of interest, but he himself come to the nation and tell us how exceptionally far lengths he will impose, so that there will be no contact between MM and SW especially as to anything pharma. The FDA lead role is so critical NOW in America’s history given the disaster of COVID and deadly OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine, that the possible contact between MM and SW is a huge potential red flag and must be NONE. Will SW’s past link and likely still even as CoS, affect FDA’s role in approving drugs and vaccines, biologics, medical devices etc.? MM to me comes across straight shooter and seeks to do the right thing. This is and was my interactions with him. Will powerful people and those funded by the powerful pharma vaccine lobby find a way to breach MM’s Hadrian Wall and impact or sway or bend his decisions? and 5) the composition of the FDA’s oversight approval boards (who will they be and MM has a role in deciding that) now become critical, and I am saying I will serve on them (if asked) to ensure that there is no conflict and that the well-being of USA is top.