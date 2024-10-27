way to work together for the BEST for America! I honestly think both these people love America and it has become vicious with hatred and vitriol, and we must stop, and people need to stop insulting Harris and must stop insulting Trump! Now you may be spitting at the laptop or your phone hating me, but this is my opinion! I strongly feel that they, these 2 will not work to harm USA or destroy USA…Trump is no racist, Harris is no communist trying to destroy USA…she has made mistakes as has Trump…both arguably catastrophic but one will be POTUS and we must find that way to work with them to fix USA…this is not their nation, it belongs to each of us…and they will work for us! I too must step back and be hopeful for the safety and success of Harris and Trump…both!

This is what I have to say tonight! I support Trump and want him to win, I think he best represents my vision for America, I think he is a good man, I like Kennedy Jr. and his possible role, things like that…but if Harris wins, I will stand behind her and her administration! I will help her and if asked, I will serve in her administration! This is about America! Truth be told I am being poked about working in her administration and I said to pokers to let us wait for I want Trump to win…but I will serve and help USA any day and time…greatest nation! We got to find ways to collaborate and work together…in the end, we want same things, in a different way but we always have a chance to bring people around. Let us battle to the end November 5th 2024 but then we rally together to fix! I hope that Harris’s people rally behind Trump and Trump’s people do same…depending…and for once we think of America and our children and future!

I support Trump but I don’t hate Harris…I wish her the best and well and safety as much as I wish Trump.

We must rally behind either and help! We must have thoughtful even contentious debate but we must have it, and be open, listen…we must step back and not look at each other as pure monsters and evil people…we are at a serious juncture now…we got to cut behind the derision and division and disdain and find that compassion, that gracious mercy and understanding…both sides are not the evil we make them out to be! we got a nation to save and not devolve this way to such hatred, we have people to uplift, and we must dig deep and find that thing in each of us to collaborate!

