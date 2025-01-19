fast and we will soon find out if Trump is and was true and did not sell us out, and I write this with huge hope in him…STILL…but I am weary…

and if Bobby Jr. is and was true; Bobby Jr. I grew to admire for we fought together and with colleagues against the deadly OWS and the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine…Bobby Jr. did good…IMO, if the Trump orbit constrains Bobby Jr. as it has and demands MORE silence on the deadly OWS and lockdowns and the fraud fake deadly MALONE et al. mRNA transfection LNP injection, and allow him to talk ONLY about sunsets and waves and seeds and fatness and the moon etc., then Bobby Jr. will face several possibilities: 1) his name and legacy will be zero, and we would have been betrayed by Bobby Jr., he knows that or 2)he must consider leaving Trump world and stage his own campaign in 2028…yes, get fired from nomination or even the HHS job if confirmed, but your character and integrity will be firm…you will stand tall…he can and will win in 2028…the evidence is clear…if we are being screwed betrayed by Trump world as to COVID and the mRNA vaccine etc. with more to come (new and improved) and we are being rolled, then if Bobby Jr. runs in 2028, I will work to elect him and vote for him…should he stand up and tell those who have straightjacketed him...to fuck off!

We have been treated to complete radio silence by the Trump orbit, by POTUS Trump himself and by Bobby Jr. as to deadly OWS, deadly lockdowns, COVID fraud, and deadly Malone et al. mRNA-LNP transfection vaccines. This silence deceived the American people and IMO has been outrageous and unforgiveable.

The stage is now yours Bobby Jr. Over to you! They say you are betraying us Bobby Jr. I say no, not so, cannot be so! This is a good man of integrity in this regard. It is time Bobby Jr., it is time to be the real Bobby Jr. and to stand up then! Not to turn on us, we are fearful you have done and are doing a 180 degree turn on us. We fear you will now support OWS and the mRNA vaccines. Bringing more? Are we wrong? Prove us wrong Bobby Jr., we want you to! We want our old Bobby Jr. back. You will be more popular and loved and cherished than any politicians we have seen in the last 100 years!