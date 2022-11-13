I remind with this repost, in your face, as you look on, the democrats & media are stealing the house victory & senate, IN YOUR face & the pusillanimous republicans can do nothing about it, RINOs...
weaklings, the art of the steal...it is outrageously clear what is being done here
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We The People are going to have to fund the lawsuits, FOIAs and state equivalents. RNC is run by GOPe globohomopedo satanist cartel right now; this where the precinct strategy comes in, it will take 2 more years to reach into the RNC machine. Meanwhile, yeah, we have to fight the election steals. Eff Sean Hannity-e is a fraud, his public persona of "patriot" is how he earns his paycheck which he invests in his real estate empire. Trump took on OZ as a favor, and that was a bad move. That Oz conceded so quickly is very suspect. People posted all kinds of pictures of Oz's Hollywood associates, many with the spirit cooker satanist. Once Trump endorses, he rarely turns on them. Hannity is NOT his friend, and I am stunned that Trump has fallen for McCarthy's ruse of chatting him up constantly, traveling with him and cultivating a fake personal relationship with Trump so ow Trump endorses him as Speaker. McCarthy must NOT be Speaker of the House, he is not We The People and never will be. McCarthy's weekly press briefings are very entertaining and almost believable, but they are theatre. He's been busted being recording saying and promising treasonous things, he is a Linda Graham without the homo-sick.
Have a debate with Steve Bannon about this please. Would love to see it.