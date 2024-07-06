I told you it is NOT Biden running the government, it is not Biden making any decisions, it is sick dark malevolent evil people who are UNELECTED...for their evil reasons; how can the guy you saw in
debate be making decisions, he cannot even dress himself, he is shitting on himself in public, cannot walk off stage without help and you tell me he is running things? come on man...
‘The person insisted on careful ground rules: No details on the specific policy area they’d work on, no gender, age, or sexual orientation. Their credibility basically depends on my vouching that they’re a serious person, which I can do — though I should also say this person has nothing to say about the president’s physical condition, and was limited to their own experience outside Biden’s tight inner circle.
Here is the assertion this person would like to get across: It’s unclear even to some inside the West Wing policy process which policy issues reach the president, and how. Major decisions go into an opaque circle that includes White House chief of staff, Jeff Zients (who talks to the president regularly) and return concluded. (The big exception to this pattern, they said, is foreign policy.)’
What is insulting is how surprised everyone looks. We’ve known this since before 2020. I’m frankly surprised he made it this far in his term.
My question: Who's going to be the first White House employee to break ranks and write a tell-all book of everything that was going on behind the scenes to conceal Biden's dementia (and probably his Parkinson's)?
This person will make a fortune as the book will be an instant best-seller. Of course, the author (if he or she can find a publisher who would publish such a book) will probably have to spend the next few years hiding out in the jungles of Brazil.