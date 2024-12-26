I warn AGAIN, the powers at be already working on POTUS Trump, the plan is a clear TRANSITION from all vaccines to the Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA transfection vaccine using terms like 'new
and improved' and 'minor adjustments' and 'small changes'; they met and agreed you the people have NO say, you are just MONEY to them & compliant, so they will do this & yes, they know the mRNA kills!
Wake up!
After January 20th 2025, we must listen and pay close attention to every action and decision taken by the alphabet health agencies HHS, CDC, NIH, NIAID, FDA. We hold their feet to the fire, and we showcase all wrongdoing, and we file cases for do not be lulled into a sense of complacency, you have all the marbles, you have all the data on your side.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I don’t want to believe it but I think Trump will rubber stamp the (many) new mRNA and self replicating jabs.
Should this develop it will heartbreaking and tragic for all of us.