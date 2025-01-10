I do not know. But I am open to all things now.

Evil. Malum in se (mala in se), evil in itself’, depravity.

Now Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin are making a very interesting statement that the drones are part of the PSY Op for a power grab by DoD and US government…

I can believe that too! Put it out and then we the people scream at the government that unleashed them on us, to shut our own personal drones down and take them away etc. It is Cloward-Piven in steroids.

In other words, could this DEFUSE et al. and use of drones to aerosolize self-disseminating vaccines part of the PSY Op too? Good God, what is real anymore?

IMO, the only thing real after this last 5 years of COVID fraud PCR manufactured non-pandemic and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccines (and the coming fraud fake PCR created H5N1, H5N2, H5,N8, H7N9 etc. avian bird flu lies) is that we must hang some people…we need judges and courts and juries but we must get to hang some people after courts rule…a must…hang them high! hang them all high, no matter your friends who you ‘like’…let the courts do the deeds but it must happen for what these bitches did! People in the very Trump administration and Biden administration. If judges say hang, then we hang them! No mercy! For the lives they took!

Drones in US Skies a Psyop for DoD Power Grab, Warns Legendary Psychiatrist

Never forget.

Never forgive.

Hold the line.

Justice is coming.

We must have no mercy on them, all linked to the fraud of COVID and the mRNA vaccines, we give them no quarter. We do not stop. We must punish the COVID Taliban, COVIDians, the COVID mandarins, the Branch COVIDians.

Remember this elderly mother, grandmother locked away with ankle bracelets, could only talk via the zoom screen?

See this link:

But I do know that they, CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, NIAID, health agency officials, leaderships, BIG pharma, Pfizer, Moderna, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman, Malone et al. are coming with ‘NEW & IMPROVED mRNA’ & ‘2 nd GENERATION’ mRNA transfection injections, for they are not done! Can the US government and malevolent dark ‘unseen’ hand players (for their own agendas) deploy (deliberately) biological and chemical agents or toxin type agents on unsuspecting American populations without us knowing about it or giving approval? Yes, Operation Northwoods told us his, told us that our military DoD will go to any lengths to achieve its objective. Is a drone-based vaccine delivery program based on aerosolized spread (using some form of aerial vehicle) & even using self-spreading, self-disseminating vaccines possible? Hell yes! Anything is possible as shown via COVID, that they could bring an ineffective, negative effectiveness, non-sterilizing (could not stop infection, replication, or transmission), non-neutralizing mRNA vaccine in the first place knowing too that it COULD NOT work, mechanically, could not optimally arrive at the nasal pharyngeal oral mucosal linings where it was needed and not systemically? They knew that elderly high-risk persons were immuno-senescenced and could not mount an effective immune response (memory) and so the vaccine was contra-indicated for them. Period. Could not happen. Could not work for elderly.

They all knew yet misguided, misled, confused, and subverted Trump with the OWS mRNA vaccine killer shots. They are about to do it again!

Let us see what Bobby Kennedy Jr. will do! He has no choice on confirmation to completely withdraw mRNA vaccines from US market, all, and complete. No study, no nothing. If you wish to study it, withdraw it and go spend 25 years doing the research FINALLY that Pfizer and Moderna failed to do, nothing less.

Had we done NOTHING, NOTHING, just strongly protected granny and grandpa, and not imposed the devastating isolation, fear, abuse, denial of antibiotics for potentially bacterial pneumonias, denial of therapeutics, dehydration, toxic sedatives via propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl, dia-morphine etc., kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir, and ventilator, then most of those who died would be alive. 95% died due to the medical management of them, in short, our medical system and medical doctors killed granny and grandpa.

You think it's over? "No, you can't just turn it off!" "It ain't over"!

It ain’t over, they are coming again with lockdowns and masks and more of the deadly Malone, Weissman, Bourla, Sahin et al. mRNA technology underpinning mRNA COVID gene injection, they are coming! Calling it ‘new and improved’, ‘2nd generation’. They will kill you again with the denial of treatment when they close hospitals again but only care for their coming fake fraud disease X, will kill you and children again with lockdowns, school closures etc., business closures, they will kill you more with the ‘updated’ mRNA type vaccines, they will and they will kill our parents and grand-parents AGAIN with the devastating and catastrophic medical management, the deadly hospitals protocols like isolation, dehydration, sedation with midazolam, propofol etc., with Remdesivir, and then deadly tools like the ventilator. They will. It’s set already.

Question is will you let them?

___

