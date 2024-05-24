If the judge & court quickly finds that this puke illegal feral Latino animal, this fecal matter did indeed rape the underaged minor, then he must be executed by the court, face death penalty FAST
Campbell County Sheriff's Office charges illegal immigrant with raping minor; 21-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday & charged with rape of a minor. The suspect, Hiuder Pedro Javier Sacul Caal
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Your description is so right on!
I understand. Very unsettling.