If you physically attack a police officer, military officer, soldier, border agent etc. in USA, at the border etc, IMO deadly force must be used on you...you must be put down there...no trial needed!
Illegal feral medieval animals who have come in, who are told and led to believe that they can come to USA and bring the shithole hellhole filth they left behind WITH them, must be shown the 2nd
I mean, that punk Brown, who at some point was inside the police car, and at some point his hand was on the police gun...so someone here tell me, those who bitch with me, about my hard stance to put the beast down there they stand, under what condition is a person's hand to be on the handle of a police officer's gun? what do you think said person will do if they got control of the gun? they will kill the fucking cop...so you touch a cop, you must be shot dead where you stand
Again we are assuming the police are above the law.
That's a very dangerous thing to consider.
I'm fond of the folks in law enforcement, for sure.
But you're leading your sheep into absolutes again Dr Alexander.
The sheep are all too willing to obay the shepherd.
In the end the shepherd eats the sheep.
Without checks and balances,
You are inviting a Gestapo mindset to come into our country.
I know you don't want that.