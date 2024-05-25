Is Garvin Newsom a MONSTER, a predatory monster by locking MEN with penises, real rapist men, predatory men, among women? what does this fucking idiot Newsom think will happen when you lock MEN with
women? Newsom is insane and dangerous what he has done here, having no concern for the safety of California female prisoners! Read this madness: "The Transgender Law Center, the American Civil Liberti
Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California and other groups say trans detainees are most often victims of abuse and all of them deserve protection. Letting them serve their sentences in lockups matching their gender identity makes them safer.”
Do you understand the insanity here? Does this madman slick back hair Newsom not understand now rapes are rising dramatically, female prisoners getting pregnant, abused, beaten etc. by tranny men with penises. Due to his policies…
How insane is this? Did we need to tell these fuckers that if you lock men with penises with women that they will be raped and beaten and impregnated?
