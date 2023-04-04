There is a saying, when you are trying to bury your enemy, dig two graves, one for you too; it is a fascinating figurative saying but it holds; those seeking to take down Trump should know what they
do today will be used on them at some point; are they trying to claim that they are cleaner than Donald? thats the irony, most of those salivating for his downfall are dirtier than he could ever be
In December Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requested a grand jury to investigate Pfizer and Moderna for possible fraud. That investigation is destined to go nowhere.
There is no evidence that DeSantis actually intends to use this grand jury to hold the vaccine makers, or anyone else, accountable for their many alleged crimes in bringing the deadly Covid-19 vaccines to market. Since Christmas, not one scintilla of news has emerged about this investigation.
For those atop this tyrannical regime to allow and adopt these abuses of our legal system means that they do not fear these abuses being used against them.
And to not fear these abuses being used against them is a belief that their opponents will never have the power to allow and adopt them as turnabout.
And to believe that their opponents will never have the power to allow and adopt the abuses as turnabout is to admit that they are in control of election results.
And to admit that they are in control of election results is to admit that elections are rigged. And that Donald Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election; it was a stolen election.
Which makes Donald J Trump the rightful President of the United States. And his opponents and persecutors guilty of treason, sedition, conspirators in a coup d’etat. Their actions against Trump are indisputable evidence of their guilt. And their mens rea.