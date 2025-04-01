one of the submarines of the Pacific Fleet in Oahu Hawaii. She said: ‘If given a choice between the two, I’d have chosen wet.’

That is having a wet alcoholic as a father over a dry drunk one.

I find Ms. Haake’s words stunning and sad and emotional and all sorts of things.

I did not know fully what ‘dry drunk’ meant until I read Sabrina Haake’s stunning well written piece below. At least definitively. And she is maybe 100% on target. I read and listen so as to learn. She educated me. I admire her bravery. This is akin to being ‘HUNGOVER’ after your drinking binge. I think when Haake says ‘dry drunk’, she means that person AFTER the drinking is not ENTIRELY sober, and for a long enough duration, they are still UNDER the influence. And it impacts their personality and behavior.

Illuminating by someone with experience in this yet shocking as to implications.

Has Pete Hegseth taken a drink since becoming Secretary of State? I did not ask was he drunk on the job like some alluded to, I will not say that…but I ask if he has taken a drink since being confirmed.

Can we ask him? Can we even talk about this? We have no indication, not by him or anyone close to him as to how he is addressing his drinking issues. Past issues.

Is this true? Is anyone as subscribers without identifying yourself be willing to help us understand this? If you are a heavy drinker and potential alcoholic as some argued Hegseth is/was, would you be able to trust yourself as head of SECDEF? Are you fully out of INFLUENCE of the alcohol after your bouts? Can you just TURN IT off? I want us to have an honest debate, where lives of millions of soldiers are in your hands, up to and including nuclear war initiation. Of course, knowing there are several checks and balances in that system of deploying nuclear weapons.

Is Hakke right to raise this issue?

I start by saying I do not know Hegseth. I am opining based on media reports. Yet he admitted he has/had a drinking problem and FOX news staff on anonymity (many of them) said he would come onto the FOX set drunk. Hegseth did not say when we saw the confirmation hearings if he is recovered or sought such. He did say he would stop drinking if confirmed. ‘IF’ confirmed and this was troubling IMO. If Hegseth needs help, he should get it. I do not know but to say you will ~promise not to drink on the job if confirmed itself was troubling. Fundamentally he is likely a good man and maybe better than many of us, but there are serious questions now. Moreover, the role he is entrusted with today affords for none of these cockups. None! And we must not keep our heads in our asses afraid to ask as we are afraid to upset Trump or his orbit. Holding out for jobs and/or money and/or a call out etc. Trump needs us to hold his feet to the fire. Silence and spin will not do it. We must demand the topmost very best from Trump and his people and we the American people are not stupid. This has not yet been dealt with.

She writes:

“I’ve learned since then that when he wasn’t actually drunk, my dad was what’s known as a ‘dry drunk.’ October Road, a publication about substance use , says that dry drunks, despite their sobriety, typically continue to behave in destructive ways if they “have not fully embraced recovery.” Dry drunk doesn’t necessarily imply relapse, but it suggests “a lack of personal growth and mental or emotional recovery.”…”Here’s hoping, for members of the US military, Americans, and all the singing bluebirds of the world, that Hegseth quickly gets some help.”

Read on:

‘Our prized family possession, after a pink and brown conch shell from Oahu, was a wooden coocoo clock. Hand-carved to look like a bird house, it was dark stained, complete with gingerbread-trimmed gable roof and hanging metal pine cone weights (tree house. you get it.) The house was about two feet long, ten inches wide, and every hour, on the hour, little green shutters would draw back to let a beautiful blue bird pop out, chirping.

My dad hated that bird.

I could always gauge whether it was a wet drunk or dry drunk week by what he did at the top of the hour. If he merely yelled obscenities at the chirping bird, it was a wet drunk, Pabst-soaked day and the ugly exchange would end when the bird went back inside. But if my dad threw something at the bird, it was a dry drunk day, which meant the safest place to be was anywhere else.

Following the Signal fiasco, when Hegseth got off the plane at the Pearl Harbor-Hickam base in Honolulu, (coincidentally where my dad was stationed), a reporter asked him about the Signal breach, specifically, how an editor from The Atlantic was added to a chat about attacking Houthis in Yemen.’

She went on to report that Hegseth behaved similar to her father in his dry drunk phases, and it is very troubling, even if the Russians or Chinese have an inkling of this. She is telling us that Pete Hegseth needs treatment, proper recovery, not to be in command of the US military…you know what, I agree with her if 10% of this is true.

The SIGNAL Chat fiasco tells me something is not right and at present, many people are doing a whole lot of covering up for each other’s devastating lapses and carelessness in this. This was WRONG. Many things about this makes no sense and is troubling as if meant to hurt Trump.

I love POTUS Trump, regard him as a human being, I support him, I want him to win and be on Mount Rushmore and to be safe and live a good life, but he is wrong with Hegseth and should have not done this, and this is akin to the mRNA vaccine that killed so many, he just cannot admit when he is wrong. His OWS COVID lockdown policies killed people. I have no fear saying it. I want no job in his administration if it means being silent. His OWS Malone Bancel Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine set the stage for killing people. Yes, Biden mandated, and I do not buy it that he Trump, would not have mandated. We do not know as greater powers than he abounds, and decide things. Not a POTUS.

He Trump is similarly wrong here. IMO, Hegseth seems like a nice man, good human being though the reports of the person who claims he raped her said he drugged her etc. and his history, with alcohol, maybe the alcohol drives him to lose his inhibitions…I do not know, I do not want to damage a person or prevent them from a life and family…we all have issues and all have demons and if he needs help, he must get it but we are not to partake in that part of his life. Trump alluded that he ‘liked the look’ of Pete. Are we all now insane? The look? The tattoos? Is this the qualifying factors? A FOX news personality? Once they routinely praise you? This is what we have seen. This is a fact.

Let me ask this, if your son or daughter or you were in the military under Pete Hegseth, would you not ask questions after SIGNAL? And all you know NOW. Trump said too he had to push through as Pete would lose his FOX gig etc. What does that have to do with Americans? That was your decision, Mr. President, not ours.

If this guy needs real professional help, to properly recover, for his family and kids’ well-being, to live a decent good life, then get it. Like other people would.

If Hakke is 10% right, we have someone who is not qualified and not well enough mentally, psychologically, to be commanding the US military. I have not even spoken about the troubling accusations, and they were bothersome, and I am willing to cut him slack that fundamentally he is not a woman abuser but the alcohol etc. dysregulated him. Yet we are faced with this question. Disasters can happen. You may like me or hate me for saying this, but it is my right and I am concerned for the lives of our men and women in uniform. And what our military does. I do not want them engaging in any bombings or missions commanded by someone not fully in charge of their mental capacities and emotions etc. I am no expert, but this is troubling.

Hakke writes more:

‘Hegseth spewed outrage, as if concern for servicemembers whose lives he put at risk infringed his right to breathe. He jacked up and down on his heels, leered forward and scrunched his face, going in for the pre-emptive attack: “So you’re talking about a deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who (has) made a profession of pedaling hoaxes time and time again.” He looked away from the camera, indignant, looked back, flexed his shoulders like a boxer in the ring and said, “(The editor of The Atlantic) is a guy who peddles in garbage. This is what he does.”

After a few more insults, he segued into victimhood: “You see, we’ve been dealing with four years of deferred maintenance (from Biden).” He left unsaid that the attacks failed to achieve their only goal: deterring the terrorist group, which means Houthis are still launching near-daily missiles at Israel, and most shipping traffic is still being redirected.