‘Earlier this month, it was reported military leaders are rattled by a list of "woke" senior officers that a conservative group urged Trump's Defense Department nominee, Pete Hegseth, to dismiss for promoting diversity in the ranks if he is confirmed to lead the Pentagon.

Last month, Reuters reported Brown would be among the many officers to leave.

During their meeting at the football game, Brown "congratulated Trump on his election and made it clear he was ready to work with the president," an NBC source said before adding, "[Trump] liked that."

The outlet noted that Trump told someone in his traveling party the conversation went well and Brown was "doing a good job."

Several GOP lawmakers and retired generals have suggested that retaining Brown would bring stability amid Hegseth's possible confirmation. Retired Air Force Gen. Terrence "T.J." O'Shaughnessy, who works closely with Elon Musk at SpaceX, is among those advocating for Trump not to fire Brown.’

I find all this very interesting. Pre-election and post-election.